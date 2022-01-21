Australian Open: Zverev defeats Albot and advances to the fourth round; Berrettini beats Alcaraz





Alexander Zverev didn’t have a great time, but reached the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Romanian qualifier Radu Albot at the John Cain Arena on Friday . Still looking for the Grand Slam title many have predicted for him, the world number three struggled at times with his serve, but was always in full control when he set up a clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov. READ: Australian Open: Krejcikova, Badosa and Azarenka win respective matches to reach fourth round Albot, who plays much of his tennis on the second-tier challenger circuit, made a match of the match but was unable to match the quality of the German’s play in the decisive moments and failed to capture either of are five breakpoints to convert. Zverev, who reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year and lost to Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals in 2020, stayed on track for a possible meeting with Rafa Nadal in the last eight. Berrettini .’s comeback World number seven Matteo Berrettini overcame a gripping fight from teenage Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz to defeat a heavyweight slugfest 6-2 7-6 (3) 4-6 2-6 7-6 (10-5 ) on Friday and secured his spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Italian won a final set of super tie-break on a sultry afternoon at the Rod Laver Arena after a mesmerizing four hours and 10 minutes, the seesaw match that looked more like a boxing match than tennis. Matteo Berrettini (right), from Italy, is congratulated by Carlos Alcarazn (left), from Spain after winning their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. – AP The 18-year-old Alcaraz, who won the NextGen ATP Finals in 2021, came into the game after beating second place at Wimbledon in a tiebreak in the final set in their only previous meeting in Vienna last October. Berrettini took revenge in the same way, but on a bigger stage. “He’s incredible,” the Italian said on the track about his opponent. “I don’t think I even had ATP points at his age. The Italian then faces American Sebastian Korda or Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain for a place in the quarter-finals.

