Tennessee Titans Face Big Challenge With Explosive Cincinnati Bengals Offensive – Tennessee Titans Blog

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — After waiting a week to see who their next opponent would be, the Tennessee Titans found out that they will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of play at Nissan Stadium on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS). -offs after getting a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The number four Bengals will present a variety of challenges for Tennessee, namely on offense.

The dynamic combination of QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase has moved from their record-breaking season together at LSU in 2019 to breaking records this season in the NFL. Chase had 81 receptions for an NFL rookie-record 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

When the Cincinnati Bengals come to town on Saturday, the Tennessee Titans will be tasked with trying to stop one of the NFL’s most powerful offenses. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

“It’s the first choice” [Burrow] in the draft and fourth pick in the draft,” said Titans coach Mike Vrabel. “So clearly they have a lot of talent and the confidence and connection is there. It’s down there on the pitch – whether it’s the shoulder, whether it’s in the fast game.”

Cornerback Kristian Fulton became very familiar with the Burrow and Chase show by meeting them often while training at LSU. Fulton and Chase also played together at Archbishop Rummel High School in Louisiana.

Fulton said they never thought they would go head to head in an NFL playoff game. But that’s exactly what they’re going to do on Saturday.

Chase finished with nine receptions for 116 yards in Bengals’ 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week in the wild-card round. He became the fourth player in franchise history to make a 100-yard receiving game in the playoffs.

The rookie receiver got off to an early start by hitting multiple passes on the opening drive for the second time this season. Chase and Burrow started early by connecting three times for 37 yards to start the game.

Burrow’s 7-yard pass to CJ Uzomah for a touchdown capped their first possession. In his 26 regular season starts in his career, Burrow has had one opening touchdown pass.

It is imperative that the Titans jump on the Bengal’s powerful attack early in the game. Cincinnati, who entered the wildcard matchup with the Raiders last week, had scored just 17 points on opening possessions this season, equaling second-lowest in the NFL.

If the Titans can take an early lead, they can rely on their ball control to shorten the game and keep the Bengal’s attack off the field. Tennessee’s 32:39 average time of possession was second in the NFL during the regular season.

The Titans are no strangers to playing to stay away from opponents. Using a ball control attack will be much easier with the expected return of Derrick Henry (foot). Henry should be activated from the injured reserve for this week’s game. He was the NFL’s leading rusher when he was posted to IR in November, finishing ninth despite missing the last nine games.

Even if the Titans manage to dominate possession time, they still have to worry about Burrow’s ability to connect on deep passes. Burrow has completed 66% of the fades he has thrown, for an average of 22.3 yards per attempt, and eight touchdowns on such passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They are all top players in the NFL.

The trio of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Chase will be a big test for Tennessee’s secondary. The Titans would be best served by resorting to a plan similar to the one used during their 27-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7: rush four and drop seven in cover.

The front four of the Titans are able to take on Burrow, who was the most fired quarterback in the league (53), without blitzing. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Tennessee generated 35 sacks during the regular season using a standard four-man pass rush (second in the NFL) and 153 QB pressure in that situation, which was also the second-best.

“That’s the most important thing in this game,” said defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. “It comes down to how our front four play this week. We know. Sure, stop the run, but it’s also how we can influence the quarterback? Raise our hands at the scrimmage. How can we try to stop him from goes to his favorite goals?”

Then there’s running back Joe Mixon, who finished third with 1,205 rushing yards. Defending the run while being able to use seven players in cover is no easy task. It involves thorough tackling and pursuit to the football through the defensive backs.

“You don’t have to go out and do crazy things,” said Titan’s security Kevin Byard. “Just do what we do, play as a whole defense.”