Novak Djokovic’s coach breaks silence on tennis superstar deportation from Australia
Novak Djokovic’s coach breaks silence on tennis superstar’s deportation from Australia, alleging his treatment was ‘unjust and unhealthy’
- Novak Djokovic’s coach has broken his silence on the tennis star’s deportation
- Marian Vajda criticized immigration action ‘political, unjust and unhealthy’
- He said Djokovic’s expulsion on grounds of ‘civil unrest’ was unfounded
- Mr Vajda vowed that Djokovic would return to court despite vaccine mandates
Novak Djokovic’s coach has broken his silence over the tennis star’s ‘unjust and unhealthy’ deportation from Australia and vows the athlete will ‘come back’.
Almost a week after Djokovic was kicked out of the country, his coach Marian Vajda spoke of the “tremendous suffering” the player endured during the saga.
Djokovic was expelled from the country after his visa was revoked a second time by immigration secretary Alex Hawke, fearing the player’s opinion would fuel ‘civil unrest’ and branded him a ‘talisman of anti-vaccination sentiment’ .
Novak Djokovic’s coach, Marian Vajda (left), has spoken out against the Australian Immigration Service’s decision to deport the player after he took the time to ‘calm down’.
Mr Vajda described the visa saga as a ‘political process’ with Novak Djokovic (pictured left) being deported on ‘unfair and unhealthy’ grounds
Djokovic’s coach said he had taken the time to ‘calm down’ over the debacle, but he still believes the Australian government’s treatment of the player was unfounded and unfair.
“It was an unhealthy and unjust decision, based on the assumption that Djokovic could do or influence something that had not already happened,” he told Sport Klub.
“I haven’t communicated with him since he arrived in Belgrade. Obviously it will affect him mentally, it will hurt him for a long time and it will be hard to get it out of his head.”
The coach also revealed that Djokovic’s detention has been a ‘tremendous suffering’ for the player and believes it will have long-term consequences for his mental health.
To the outrage of the public, Djokovic had initially attempted to enter Australia on January 4 with a medical exemption from vaccination.
His visa was canceled and he was held in a detention hotel while the Immigration Department reviewed his case.
MrVajda described Djokovic’s time in the detention hotel as a “political trial” and said it caused the tennis star “tremendous suffering”.
Now Djokovic faces a possible three-year ban from Australia after officials discovered an error on his entry forms and he was expelled.
However, Mr Vajda is adamant that Djokovic will return to court – despite the introduction of vaccine mandates in several key host countries
He may also not be able to play in the future French and US Opens as the countries have introduced similar eligibility requirements for vaccines.
However, Djokovic’s coach said he is adamant that the tennis champion will be back on the court soon.
Vajda added: “I know him very well. Novak is strong, determined and has not yet said his last word in tennis.’
