Weird Islanders: The Podcast! – Jay Pandolfo (with guest Kevin Schultz)





Mike and Dan discuss defensive forward Jay Pandolfos’ brief but storied stint as an islander with former blogger and Vintage Ice Hockey founder Kevin Schultz. Watching the veteran end up with the Islanders late in his career, the three catch his one and only goal for a team other than the New Jersey Devils and learn about perhaps the saddest Twitter parody account of all time. And of course, no Jay Pandolfo discussion would be complete without a look at his linemate Nino Niederreiter, who endured one of the extremely horrendous rookie seasons in the recent NHL memory and created a butterfly effect that affects the team to this day. Kevin also baffles us with an unsubstantiated jersey rumor that chose to 100 percent believe it to be real. Thanks again to Kevin for coming. Follow him on twitter @Schultz88. And be sure to visit Vintage Ice Hockey WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL! This is Pandolfos’ sole goal as an islander and the 100th of his career. The other 99 were with a different team And here’s a very awkward signature at Adventure Land. Hope everyone had a good time. Let us know what you think of the show in the comments (constructively, please). And were always be open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must meet one of the following two: Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

