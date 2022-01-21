Meet Oriol Romeu – the Premier League footballer who hasn’t bought clothes in a year

There’s a Spanish saying that Romeu lives by: When you’re happy with your conscience, it means you’re doing the right things every day. You don’t regret anything, he explains. When I’m not playing, I don’t want to look back and think: I should have done this or that. I approach it as a challenge: what do I have to do today to be back tomorrow or next week or next month? And that helps me to feel those situations better and with a better mindset.

He took that approach in February 2020, when he was out of the team. Fearing that his exile would become permanent, he sought to meet with the manager. Was it a confrontation? No, instead Romeu asked to play for Southampton’s Under-23s to regain his edge, while team-mate Che Adams did the same. Hasenhuttl was impressed and since then called Romeu the most professional player he has worked with.

He saw that if I wasn’t playing, if I wasn’t feeling my best, I would still stick to my routines and habits, explains Romeu.

He applies that conscientious approach to other aspects of his life. Anything we can do to help lead by example and do the right thing, he says. We are in a position where we are seen and sometimes people look up to us or look up to us. I think it’s important to follow what you think is right. It doesn’t mean we’re perfect, because we’re not perfect. But at least try to do the right thing yourself.

Hence his interest in the environment and consumerism. We always want more and more a new coat or change your phone every year or your shoes every two weeks, Apps and things that are hard to resist. It’s quite dangerous if you can’t find the right balance and especially with us, with footballers, because we get a lot of money and maybe we find it difficult to make the right choices. You have to be able to say no to things and make sure it doesn’t go too far. You have to be able to resist looking at your phone too much.

Romeu is a tennis player. He is also a big fan of Nadal and not only because of his extraordinary ability, his attitude, his way of approaching.

I really admire the way he is. I watched the Amazon Prime documentary about his academy and I thought it was brilliant the way he really handles everything, how he spoke and tried to advise and tried to help, says Romeu.

“And how humbly he thinks about everything he’s done. For example, when he was in New York, he had a driver, but he didn’t sit in the back because he didn’t like it. Instead, he sat in the front next to him .show how he wants to be, how he feels.Hopefully we get more athletes like him.