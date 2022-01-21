Sports
NHL Buzz: Miller, Demko in protocol for Canucks
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will provide you with the latest news.
Vancouver Canucks
JT Miller and Thatcher Demko will not play against the Florida Panthers on Friday (10:00 p.m. ET; SNP, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) after the striker and goalkeeper were placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol.
Miller leads the Canucks with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 39 games. Forward Conor Garland and Bo Horvat are also in the protocol.
“We haven’t had the same line-up twice since I’ve been here, so it’s nothing new,” said coach Bruce Boudreau, who replaced Travis Green on December 5. “Now you’ve got three of your top four scorers out, but to me, if you play a really good game and play the right way, and you get good goalkeeping, then you have a chance to win.”
backup goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak is also in the protocol, departure Spencer Martin and rookie Michael Dipietro as a possible starter.
Demko is 17-14-1 with an average of 2.62 goals, a save percentage of 0.917 and one shutout. He was selected to represent the Canucks in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 5.
“He’s been as good as any goalkeeper in the league and that’s the most important position,” said Boudreau. “So hopefully you can find lightning in a bottle with one of the other guys for a little while, but they aren’t Thatcher Demko.”
Miller and Demko also probably won’t be available to play against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.
Travis Hamonic (lower body) could be out until after the All-Star break (Feb. 6), Boudreau said. The defender has not played since December 8. –Kevin Woodley
Chicago Blackhawks
Seth Jones and Dylan Strome are expected to play Minnesota Wild on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCH+, BSN, BSWI+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE), coach Derek King said Thursday.
Jones, a defender, missed four games in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Strome, a forward, missed three games. They practiced with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Jones said he had no symptoms while he was gone.
“I’ve skated a bit, conditioned a bit and tried to get my lungs back, but my legs feel pretty good,” Jones said. “It’s just really getting the feeling back, getting the hands back. My puck game feels good in practice now, but I’ll definitely cut my shifts tomorrow.” — Tracey Myers
St. Louis Blues
Pavel Buchnevich was removed from NHL COVID-19 protocol and returns Friday for the Blues at the Seattle Kraken (10:00 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSMW, ESPN+, NHL LIVE).
The striker scored 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 34 games, tied with striker Vladimir Tarasenko for second place on the Blues. Buchnevich, who missed two games, practiced on Wednesday, skating with usual linemates Tarasenko and Ivan Barbasjevi.
“I think he’s good to go,” said Blues coach Craig Berube. “I thought he looked good. Tomorrow we have another training session, which will be good. I thought he did well today.”
Tarasenko and attackers Brayden Schenn and David Perron, and defender Colton Parayko were removed from COVID-19 protocol Monday and played in a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators.
defender Scott Perunovich (undisclosed) continues day to day, but skated ahead of practice Wednesday. — Lou Korac
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol on Thursday and the forward did not play against the Montreal Canadiens.
defender Nicolas Haag was also placed in protocol and was not available.
It is unknown how long Stone will be sidelined. He was selected to play in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 5 in Las Vegas. He has scored 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 23 games and has played four games since returning from an upper body injury.
forward Max Pacioretty was on the ice for the morning skate and was able to return from wrist surgery he had on Dec. 30 to play on a four-game road trip starting Monday, said coach Peter DeBoer. defender Alec Martinez will also travel and may return from an upper body injury and protocol.
