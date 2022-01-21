WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play 11, Pitch Report and Injury Update





Kevin Pietersen is a good captaincy for this match.

Example The World Giants will face the Asia Lions in Match No. 2 of the Legends Cricket League. This clash will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The Asia Lions lost their opening rubber against the India Maharajas by 6 wickets. On the other hand, the World Giants will play their first game of the tournament on January 21, 2022. The Lions will try to put this loss behind them and win again. Match details World Giants vs Asia Lions, match 2 Event location:Al Amerat Cricket Ground Date Time:January 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM IST Live Streaming:Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv Pitch Report The field is good for hitting and the willow bearers will be rewarded for their shots. We can expect the bat to dominate the ball in this match. Likely to play XIs for WOG vs ASL world giants Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Brad Haddin, Kevin O Brien, Owais Shah, Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy, Brett Lee, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Monty Panesar Also read: Asian lions Upul Tharanga,Tillakaratne Dilshan,Kamran Akmal,Mohammad Yousuf,Misbah-ul-Haq,Azhar Mahmood,Mohammad Hafeez,Nuwan Kulasekara,Shoaib Akhtar,Muttiah Muralitharan,Umar Gul Also read: Top Picks For WOG vs ASL Dream11 Match Top Picks World Giants Kevin Pietersen is a dangerous batter who can destroy any bowling attack. He has scored 1176 runs in T20I cricket and has scored his runs with a strike rate of over 140. Imran Tahir | can scalp wickets at regular intervals and put pressure on the opposition. He has taken 63 wickets in his T20I career. Top Picks Asiatic Lions Upul Tharanga scored a blistering 66 in his teams’ opening game. He will also try to continue his good series in the next game. Tharanga has scored 407 runs in his T20I career. Shoaib Akhtar cast quite the spell for the Lions in their opening encounter and also took a lone wicket. Akhtar has scalped 19 wickets in T20I cricket. Must-Picks for WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Featured Play XI No.1 for WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Kamran Akmal, Brad Haddin, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen (C), Herschelle Gibbs, T Dilshan, KO Brien, Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Shoaib Akhtar (VC), Morne Morkel Featured Play XI No.2 for WOG vs ASL Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket K Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Upul Tharanga (VC), T Dilshan, a Mahmood, Imran Tahir (C), Shoaib Akhtar, M Muralitharan, M Panesari Today’s WOG vs ASL Probable Winners The World Giants are expected to win this game. Note: Updated Fantasy teams and playing XIs from each match will be delivered in ourTelegram Channelif the information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, keep the mentioned points in mind and make your own decision.

