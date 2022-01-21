Nadal vs Khachanov livestream: how Australian Open tennis 2022 online and on TV





Rafael Nadal is 5-0 in competitive games since returning from injury, but he has yet to face such a strong opponent as fellow power-hitter Karen Khachanov, who is looking to build on a breakthrough year at the 2022 Australian Open. is expected today at Rod Laver Arena at 9:45 am GMT / 4:30 am ET. Here’s how to watch a Nadal vs Khachanov live stream wherever you are – including ways to watch the match absolutely FREE. Watch Nadal vs Khachanov for free on 9Now (may need one VPN) More than ten years have passed since Nadal’s lone Aussie Open win, but with Novak Djokovic out of the running, this may be the best chance he’ll ever get to double his winnings. But first he has to get past Khachanov, who is sure to put the 34-year-old’s fitness to the test. The 25-year-old Russian has never progressed beyond this stage in this slam, but he won silver at the Olympics last summer and was a set away from the last four at Wimbledon. Neither player has yet dropped a set in Melbourne, but Nadal has had some rusty moments. However, the Spaniard has won all seven previous encounters, including four on outdoor hard courts. This could be a brilliant match, so watch all the drama unfold by following a live stream of Nadal and Khachanov at the 2022 Australian Open. How to watch Nadal vs Khachanov: Australian Open 2022 live stream FREE Down Under How to live stream Nadal vs Khachanov from outside your country For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-crazed countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page – everything you need to know is there, including estimated tee times and broadcast details. But if you try to view your domestic coverage anywhere outside your home country, you’ll soon run into a problem: geo-blocking. That’s where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It is a common problem for sports fans around the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking it’s home again. Use a VPN to watch Nadal vs Khachanov from anywhere USA: Nadal vs Khachanov live stream CAN: Nadal vs Khachanov live stream UK: Nadal vs Khachanov Live Stream NZ: Nadal vs Khachanov live stream Compare the best overall VPN services by price:

