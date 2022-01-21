Anisimova saves match points to eliminate defending champion Osaka at the Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova saved two match points to upset No. 13 seed Naomi Osaka 4-6, 6-3, 7-6[5] in the third round of the Australian Open as the No. 1 seeded Ashleigh Barty advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Italy’s Camila Giorgi to set up a 16-game match between two of the first titlists from this year.

Anisimova’s 2-hour 15-minute win was the 20-year-old’s seventh Top 20 win in her career and the first since she defeated Alison Riske in the second round of the 2020 US Open. High ranking from number 21 in October 2019, Anisimova fell back to number 86 last August after two difficult seasons.

Two weeks ago, however, she played with newfound freedom and form to capture her second career title at Melbourne Summer Set 2, extending her winning streak to eight games to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the third time. The first was exactly three years ago at the 2019 Australian Open, where she upset Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

Osaka, who had two match points in the third set 5-4 on Anisimova’s service, sees her own unbeaten run of 15 games come to an end in Melbourne. For the second time, the former world No. 1’s third-round Australian Open title defense was halted by an American after her 2020 loss at the same stage to Coco Gauff.

The result is the first time Anisimova has won from match point down since beating one by beating Tereza Martincova 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 in the 2019 Mallorca first round. last loss from match point came against Karolina Pliskova 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the Brisbane semi-finals in 2020.

By the numbers:For most of the first meeting, Anisimova was the superior and more creative player off the ground. Both maintained roughly similar ratios of winners to unforced errors in the first two sets. Anisimova committed 13 unforced errors in each, offset by 11 winners in the first and 15 in the second; Osaka made 12 each, but her winners of eight and seven respectively were left behind.

In the third set, Anisimova maintained her lead, finding 20 winners against 18 unforced errors, but Osaka was unable to find additional gear, with her six winners offset by 21 unforced errors.

Anisimova’s serve and return improved set by set. In the first, she won 65% of her first serve points and 45% behind her second. Set two saw those numbers rise to 68% and 64% respectively, and the decider saw them rise to 79% and 69%. Anisimova had a total of eight double faults, but none after 2-2 in the third set. Conversely, four of her 11 aces came after that point, partly to seal her first match point.

Osaka was almost impregnable behind her first serve in the opening set, winning 82% of those points – a number that fell to 74% in set two and 73% in set three.

Match management:Despite the numbers in favor of Anisimova, when the match reached the super tie-break tie, the tension was all due to waiting to see if the pattern would hold. Anisimova started nervously and made two double faults in the first game, and Osaka had driven that break all the way to the first set.

Despite Anisimova starting to read Osaka’s serve better in the second set, in which she fired five return winners, the defending champion proved adept at finding her biggest deliveries to avert danger. It took a magical moment with a rare drop shot for Anisimova to capture the crucial break of the second set for 3-1, and for most of the third set, Osaka continued to slam the window to the World No.60 chances.

Would Anisimova allow those missed opportunities to lower her level? Would Osaka find the extra gear she has shown so many times in the past, such as last year’s fourth round comeback by match points against Garbie Muguruza? Or would Osaka somehow use her service to escape Anisimova’s supremacy?

It was Anisimova who rose to the occasion. On both match points she faced, Osaka’s backhand collapsed first under the weight of her nicely timed bases. And in the ensuing super tiebreak, the first time either player had contested a decisive first-on-10 match at the pro level, Anisimova was nearly flawless. She went for bold shots and executed it perfectly. A pair of excellent backhands and a series of irreversible serves built a solid lead, a drive volley winner on the line brought her first match point and an 11th ace sealed the win.

Champion’s Reel: How Amanda Anisimova Won Melbourne Summer Set 2 2022

2022 Melbourne 2

Anisimova looks up to Osaka:“I think she’s really inspiring,” Anisimova said afterwards, referring to the four-time Grand Slam champion, who has put the spotlight on athletes’ mental health issues over the past year.

“What she’s been doing over the years is amazing, and how authentic she is. I think she’s just amazing, really fresh for the tour. I think she’s really funny and sweet. It was really cool to finally have her today play.

“She’s just telling the truth about how she feels. She talked about her mental health over the years. I know she went through a really hard year last year, so I feel a little bit for her today. I know it’s not easy is, Especially as a defending champion I feel a bit bad, but the way she talks about things and how honest she is, I find really inspiring.

“To get rid of the stigma around mental health – I think we’re in a very different time now. This generation is getting more honest about all this stuff.” – Amanda Anisimova on how Naomi Osaka inspired her

“To spread awareness and try to get rid of the stigma around mental health – I think we’re in a very different time now. This generation is getting more honest about all this stuff. I love seeing it.

“I’m comfortable talking about anything you know. I’ve had some rough years, and I don’t mind posting stuff on social media and just trying to spread awareness for people who also go through difficult things. I love being recognizable to other people who follow us. I think it’s a great message.

“Last year was a huge struggle for me. Honestly, I didn’t think I – I mean, it’s not that I didn’t think, but I really wanted to have these moments again. Sometimes you doubt it, like what if I get injured and I’ll never be able to play in a Grand Slam again Like those thoughts try to get in my head sometimes Yeah last year just wasn’t great all my results I wasn’t happy with I’m just really happy I got a great preseason with my team.”

Osaka on the challenges of Anisimova’s game:“I thought her return was really great,” she said afterwards. “In some games I almost felt like I was fighting for my life. I honestly also thought that I was only winning certain games on sheer willpower.

“It’s quite interesting when you play against someone, you also feel like you want to learn from them. Because I also feel like I want to return as she returns. So I definitely go to the practice field and try to practice my returns – maybe not tomorrow, but when It was an exciting match for me I hope everyone else watching it was excited.

“I definitely thought she dictated a bit more in the rallies, which was a new feeling for me. Admittedly, I’ve never played against her, so I didn’t know the pace of her ball, but it was definitely a bit shocking to be in being on my back foot most rallies, and I felt like it was a bit like table tennis where it was just really fast and then suddenly she hit a shorter ball and I would be so far behind I couldn’t really get in, like I felt comfortable enough.

“For me, I feel like I’ve grown a lot in this match. The last game I played in New York, I think I had a very different attitude, so – you know, of course I lost, but I’m happy with how it went.

“I fought for every point. I can’t be sad about that. You know, I’m not God. I can’t win every game.”

Barty reaches second week in Melbourne for the fourth year in a row

Barty continued her first week of dominance against the great Giorgi and went unbroken for her sixth straight match. Barty’s service has not been broken since her first game of the season, against Coco Gauff in the Adelaide International, which she won for her third domestic title. The world’s No. 1 has completed 57 consecutive services.

Barty wants to become the first Australian champion in 44 years at Melbourne Park and has lost just eight games in her three games this year. She is through to the fourth round after extending her 2022 unbeaten record to 7-0.

Barty’s opinion: “I thought it was really clean tonight. I thought I was doing my service games really well. I did a good job coming out of a really tricky one, trailing 0-40. it was most important at key moments. Pretty good achievement, I think.”

Barty unbreakable: After an early break to 2-0, Barty ran to a 4-1 lead in the opening. Giorgi’s best chance came when Barty served at 4-2. With aggressive attacks on the ball, Giorgi earned her first break points of the game at 0-40, but Barty served his way out of trouble. Barty successfully saved the only four break points she faced in that match and drove the momentum to a clean win.

Barty on fending off Giorgi’s firepower: “I felt like I was out of my weight class, that’s for sure. The way she hits the ball and can control the center of the field is unbelievable. My job was to get her off the baseline, whether it was short or it was deep or out of her attack area I tried to do that as many times as I could hard when you’re upwind and feel like you’re walking a bit uphill But all in all I thought it was pretty good. I was able to use my slice effectively, especially the short one.”

Roland Garros rematch:Barty and Anisimova have only met once before – a wildly fluctuating encounter in the semi-finals at Roland Garros 2019, which Barty won 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 en route to her first Grand Slam -Crown.

That was the first major semi-final for both players. Barty lost the first set 5-0, but trailed 3-0 to take the second and an early breakdown to close out the third.