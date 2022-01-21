Cricket needs Kohli to withdraw his resignation





Kohli must withdraw his resignation I am writing in reference to Paul Radley’s article Virat Kohli: Good at captaincy, useless at endings (Jan 16): Virat Kohli’s resignation as captain of India’s cricket test comes as a shock. He is one of the world’s best cricketers; a brilliant batter and strategist. Under his leadership, India has won many matches and competitions at home and abroad. Kohli is also a social media phenomenon. With 180 million followers on Instagram, he surpasses popular Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the platform; Mr Modi has about 65 million followers. The point is that Kohli has to think practically. He is one of the highest paid athletes in the world. In addition to his competition earnings, he earns millions from endorsing products on various channels, including Instagram. Can’t his brand take a beating if he’s no longer captain? At 33 years old, he still has a lot of cricket in him, and he continues to be a great asset to the country. So I hope the Indian cricket board persuades him to withdraw his resignation and continue to lead the national team. Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India The world must act against the Houthis attack I am writing in reference to Rory Reynolds’ article UAE ‘reserves right to retaliate’ after drone strike on Abu Dhabi by Houthi militia (January 17): What the Houthis have done is nothing less than an act of terrorism on a peaceful country. I am deeply saddened by the loss of life. Those who died were civilians doing their jobs. While the attack is shocking, the international community needs to do more than just condemn it. The US must put the Houthis back on its terror list. The rest of us, meanwhile, should be praying for the innocent victims. K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India Gambia led the Rohingya case With reference to your report Fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh makes thousands homeless (January 10): The Gambia deserves our gratitude for pursuing the case against the Government of Myanmar for its role in perpetrating an ongoing genocide against the Rohingya. The case, pending before the International Court of Justice, will pave the way for justice for the survivors of the genocide. But we need the major powers around the world to put political pressure on Myanmar to end its decades-long atrocities against the Rohingya. The rest of the world must support the Gambia’s initiative. Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani, Malaysia Published: January 21, 2022, 3:00 AM

