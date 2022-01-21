Black Hockey History Museum – NBC4 Washington





The NHL’s Black Hockey History Mobile Museum, honoring the sport’s African-American pioneers and current stars, arrived in the DC area this weekend. It is free to visit. The touring museum is in Rockville on Friday and will arrive in Reston on Saturday. The NHL’s Black Hockey History Mobile Museum celebrates the sport’s African-American pioneers and current stars. Juliana Valencia from News4 takes you inside. The exhibits teach visitors about the early days of hockey, including one of early Canadian stars Herb Carnegie and the first black NHL player, Willie ORee, and highlight some local history and significant moments from the Washington Capitals. Hockey is for everyone, said Rodney Reynolds, founder of the American Legacy Network Corp. who helped organize the museum. Anyone who comes aboard will learn a lot about black achievement in the sport of hockey. Here’s when and where to find it: Friday 21 January 2022: Rockville Ice Arena, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rockville Ice Arena, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday 22 January 2022: SkateQuest Reston, 12 noon to 6 p.m. More things to do this weekend in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia Arlington National Cemetery Holiday Wreath Clearing: Wreaths Across America, thousands of wreaths have been placed to honor service members for the holidays, and now it’s time to clean them up. The event kicks off Saturday at 8am and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Alexandria Restaurant Week: The dinner deals event kicks off Friday and has more than 60 restaurants participating. Many places have heated outdoor seating or offer to-go deals. It runs until January 30. ARTECHOUSE New Exhibition: The interactive digital art museum turns music into visual art in its new exhibition, Transient: Impermanent Paintings. It runs through March 6. Adult tickets start at $24; discounts are available. Beethoven Exhibition: The Kennedy Center celebrates Ludwig van Beethoven with the National Symphony Orchestra performing his symphonies and a public art exhibition by Mo Willems called Beethoven Symphonies Abstracted. It’s free and runs until March 20. The Home + Remodeling Show can help get your creative juices flowing. The event returns to the Dulles Expo Center after a two-year hiatus. Home + Renovation Show: Have you stared into your kitchen or home office, hoping to be struck by some design inspiration? The Home + Renovation Show Friday’s kickoff at the Dulles Expo Center can help get your creative juices flowing. Tickets cost $9 for adults when you buy online. Here’s a sneak peek. Washington Auto Show: One of the country’s biggest auto shows is back. It runs until next Sunday; adult weekend tickets start at $15. Correction: In an earlier version of this article, Mo Willems’ name was misspelled.

