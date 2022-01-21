Escalade Completes Acquisition of Brunswick Billiards Business Assets from Life Fitness, LLC





EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA), a leader in indoor and outdoor recreational sporting goods and equipment, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of the Brunswick Billiards business of Life Fitness, LLC, a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP. The acquisition of Brunswick Billiards enables Escalade to further expand its product offering and its connection with consumers within the billiards and indoor recreation market. The addition of the iconic Brunswick Billiards brand to Escalades portfolio increases our market leadership. The talented teams from Brunswick Billiards, Escalade and Life Fitness worked very well together to bring this transaction to a close. We now look forward to bringing great quality and value to our dealers and consumers across our wide range of gaming tables and accessories, said Walt Glazer, CEO of Escalades. Brunswick Billiards will remain based in Bristol, Wisconsin and will be led by General Manager John Kazik and his management team. Baird was Life Fitness’ exclusive financial advisor on the transaction. ABOUT ESCALADE, INC. Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures and markets sports equipment, fitness equipment, and indoor and outdoor recreational equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalades brands include Bear Archery; STIGA table tennis; battery; RAVE sports; Victory tailgate; Onix Pickleball; goalkeeper; Lifeline fitness products; wood game; American Heritage Billiards. Escalades products are available online and from leading retailers across the country. For more information on Escalades, many brands, history, finance and governance, visit www.escaladeinc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358. Story continues ABOUT LIFE FITNESS, LLC Life Fitness, LLC is the world leader in commercial fitness equipment. The company manufactures and markets its strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic family of brands, including Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, ICG and SCIFIT. The equipment is distributed to more than 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries worldwide. Life Fitness, LLC is headquartered near Chicago, in Franklin Park, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness, LLC, please visit: http://www.lifefitness.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This report contains forward-looking statements regarding current or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: specific and general impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Escalades’ financial condition and results of operations; Escalade’s plans and expectations around the transition to the new Chief Executive Officer and all possible related effects and consequences; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade’s ability to achieve its business objectives, particularly in relation to its Sporting Goods business on which it has sought to focus; Escalade’s ability to successfully achieve the expected results of strategic transactions, including the integration of acquired assets and businesses and divestments or discontinuations of certain businesses, assets, brands and products; the continuation and development of important customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade’s ability to develop and implement our own direct-to-consumer e-commerce distribution channel; Escalade’s ability to successfully negotiate the changing retail environment and changes in consumer buying behaviour; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business, including but not limited to disruptions or delays in our supply chain, due to political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic and other events and circumstances beyond our control; Escalade’s ability to control costs; Escalade’s ability to successfully implement actions to mitigate the potential effects of tariffs and other trade restrictions that apply to our products and commodities, including effects on the cost of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; general economic conditions; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; Escalade’s ability to obtain financing and maintain compliance with the terms of such financing; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; data security risks of privacy breaches; and other risks described from time to time in Escalades filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalades’ future financial performance could differ materially from management’s expectations contained herein. Escalade assumes no obligation to release any revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/escalade-completes-acquisition-assets-brunswick-160000637.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos