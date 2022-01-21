What should you look for in the Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round Playoff game?





Let’s get ready for ruuuuuuumble! The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in the most highly anticipated game yet in the 2021 postseason. Arrowhead Stadium ran out of fireworks last week. Hopefully they’ve completely restocked their stock as there should be a show on Sunday night. A rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game won by the Chiefs, 38-24, promises a closer battle this time around. The Bills defeated the Chiefs, 38-20, on Week 5 in KC, a harbinger of a potential shootout. Buffalo and Kansas City achieve great wins during Super Wild Card Weekend. Sean McDermott’s Bills gave Bill Belichick the most embarrassing loss after the season of his New England tenure, 47-17, while Andy Reid’s Chiefs retired Ben Roethlisberger with a 42-21 shellacking of the Steelers. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes all made NFL history this past weekend. Allen became the first QB to reach over 80 percent, five touchdown passes, and over 50 rushing yards in every game. While Mahomes’ five TD passes in 11:31 playing time were the fastest ever in a playoff game, according to NFL Research. Sunday also marks the first time in NFL history that two quarterbacks will face each other after throwing five TDs the week before. Both teams enter the Divisional Round at their best. A collision course of epic proportions is on the agenda. Here are four things to look out for when the Chiefs host the Bills: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. There is no need to bury the lead. The world tunes in to watch the superstar quarterbacks pull it off. Allen has been amazing lately, culminating in last week’s perfect outing where he led TD drives on all seven of the Bills’ no-kneeling possessions. There is no delay in Buffalo’s attack when Allen plays the way he did against the Pats. The QB was perfect on passes in excess of 10 air yards, including four such TDs (most passing TDs in any game in the Next Gen Stats era on downfield passes without an incompletion, including playoffs). He was money outside the numbers, going 13 of 13. And when the defense finally covered his wideouts, he fumbled for the first downs. Mahomes, meanwhile, remains the most breathtaking quarterback in the NFL and is mincemeat of defenses. While there were stumbling blocks along the way, the QB has been patient in recent weeks, cutting opponents to pieces as if he Alex Guarnaschelli . Last week, Mahomes effortlessly threw 404 yards against the Steelers, spreading the ball around and showing a willingness to take a check-down. When the two young superstars both play their matches on Sunday, you can expect a lot of fireworks. Can Bills’ #1 Ranked D Continue To Drive Sales? In week 5, Buffalo forced four – three from Mahomes – including a pick-six from Micah Hyde to seal the win. The Bills own the NFL’s No. 1 total defense, No. 1 scoring D, and best defense in third place. They also have the fewest passing yards and the fewest big plays allowed. If they play on a string, it’s a unit that can stifle offenses. However, doing it twice against Mahomes is a different beast. The Chiefs QB has played 16 career games (including playoffs) against teams that finished the season in the top five in NFL scoring defense, total defense, or pass defense (or a combination of the three). He is 15-1 in those games. The only loss? Week 5 vs. these bills. Buffalo will use his pass-rush rotation to apply pressure without flashing, a strategy that paid off in their last encounter. Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t send a single charge against Mahomes that night (the second time the Bills didn’t blow against KC). No other team has played a full game against the Chiefs without blitzing. In last year’s AFC Championship Game, Mahomes went 7 of 9 for 68 yards and 2 TDs when Buffalo blitzed. The key to hindering Mahomes is getting busy with four, nullifying deep shots and corralling passcatchers when he throws short. The Bills have the talent to pull it off again. But doing this at Arrowhead in the postseason when Mahomes is rolling is a bigger task than a week 5 match. How will Buffalo cover Tyrek Hill? It has flown under the radar that the Bills’ pass defense has remained stiff despite playing without Pro Bowl corner Tre’Davious White since Thanksgiving (ACL). White was instrumental in slowing Hill down into Week 5, keeping the WR to just four catches on seven targets for 33 yards when he was in cover that night. Without White, it makes the mission of corralling the Cheetah a lot more complicated. When Hill aligns wide, Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace will have their hands full. Hill tortured Buffalo in the 2020 title game, putting in 172 receiving yards — less than 70 receiving yards in all other matchups against Buffalo. Mahomes has had other goals involved lately, but Hill remains the main Sunday. Will either backfield play an important role? Jerick McKinnon was a revelation for the Chiefs last week, with 142 scrimmage yards and a TD. The running back’s pass-catching combined with his ability to make yards between tackles and on the edge adds another element to the Chiefs’ attack. Starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire is also on track to return this week, giving KC another backfield weapon. The Chiefs have had more than 100 rush yards in seven consecutive postseason games (the second longest active streak in the NFL). Meanwhile, the Bills don’t go into the ground much, but lately Devin Singletary has turned into a threat. In the last five games, the RB has averaged 18.4 carries per game, 80.8 rush yards per game and a total of seven TDs. When Singletary picks up chunk wins, it makes the Bills’ powerful attack even more dangerous. With Allen and Mahomes, both teams are rightly leaning towards the pass, but whichever backfield has the better day could help tilt the outcome. NFL investigation: The Bills could become the first team ever to defeat Bill Belichick and Andy Reid in a single postseason. Six teams faced both head coaches in the same playoffs: 2019 and 2017 Titans, 2016 Steelers, 2013 Colts, 2003 Panthers and 2001 Rams. Next Gen Stats of the Game: Travis Kelce was significantly better this season when a linebacker was the closest defender than a defensive defender. Versus LBs: 44 goals, 35 receptions, 424 yards, 3 TDs, INT (+2.2% CPOE). Versus DBs: 79 goals, 47 reception, 604 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs (-10.6% CPOE).

