



World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Steaming and Live Telecast Details, Legends League Cricket 2022. World Giants take on Asia Lions in the second game of Legends League Cricket 2022. The competition will take place on January 21. The venue of the game is Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman. In the opening game of Legends League Cricket 2022 on Thursday, Maharaja of India defeated Asia Lions by 6 wickets. India Maharajas, captained by Mohammad Kaif in the match, won the toss and chose to bowl first. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule, Squad, Teams, Broadcast in India, India Squad, Live Streaming For Asia Lions, former player of Sri Lanka Upul Tharanga hit a 66-run knockout. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq also hit valuable 44 runs off 30 balls. For India, Manpreet Gony took 3 wickets, while Irfan Pathan took 2 wickets. Stuart Binny and Munaf Patel also grabbed a scalp each. Asia Lions stacked 175-7 on the scoreboard. Later, India Maharajas lost openers Naman Ojha for 20 and Stuart Binny for 10. Subramaniam Badrinath stepped out for a duck while hitting one-down. Later, Mohammed Kaif and Yusuf Pathan put together an incredible 117-run collaboration. Also Read: Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, goes under home quarantine Yusuf Pathan hit a stunning 80 off 40 balls before losing his wicket in an unfortunate run-out. Kaif also played a patient innings of 42 runs from 37 balls, which was a great support for Yusuf Pathan. In the end, India only needed 1 run of the final and Kaif struck a line to win the match for India by 6 wickets. Now, Asia Lions will face the World Giants on January 21. Misbah-ul-Haq will lead Asia Lions while Daren Sammy is the captain of World Giants. Asia Lions has players like Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar, Kamran Akmal and Muttiah Muralitharan to name a few. Also read: Michael Vaughan backs Andrew Strauss as next ECB president In the World Giants team, some popular names are: Kevin PietersenJonty Rhodes, Herschelle Gibbs, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee and Imran Tahir. Below we check live streaming and live broadcast details of World Giants vs Asia Lions clash of Legends League Cricket 2022. Also Read: Aaron Finch expects to be contacted for discussion of Justin Langers future as Australia coach World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Steaming and Live Telecast Details, Legends League Cricket 2022 Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2022. The World Giants vs Asia Lions match will take place on January 21, 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman. The match kicks off at 8pm IST. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels to watch the live broadcast of the match in India. The live streaming of the World Giants vs Asia Lions match will be available on the SonyLiv app. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking

