Football transfer rumours: Kessi in and Ndombele out at Tottenham? | Football





Che is currently increasing it at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, for whom he scored on Thursday as they guaranteed qualification to the knockout stage and eliminated reigning champions Algeria in the process, Frank Kessic would be on his way to the Premier League. Tottenham are ready to make Milan a decent offer for the 25-year-old midfielder before the January window closes, hoping an inappropriate bidding war for his services with Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain when his contract expires in the summer. Spurs see Kessie as the ideal replacement for Tanguy Ndombele, who is increasingly likely to be loaned to PSG, in a deal that could include an option for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders to buy at the end of the season. Newcastle keep interested in bringing Jesse Lingard loaned to St James Park until the end of the season and have made a new and improved offer after a previous offer was rejected. Lingard would be interested in the move, but Manchester United are looking to cash in on a permanent deal for the 29-year-old, who will be on a free transfer in June. Newcastle would also have submitted a 14.5m for Bayer Leverkusens Dutch left-back Mitchell Bakker and are getting closer and closer to completing their 30m deal for the Sevilla centre-back diego charles, despite competition from another unnamed Premier League club. Of Bernd Leno also rumored to be moving to Tyneside, Arsenal will try to sign New England Revolutions Matt Turner as a replacement for their reserve keeper. After Afcon’s early return home following the detection of heart lesions after testing positive for Covid, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram to give fans a medical update. Hi guys, I came back to London to do some extra checkups, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!! he or one of his people wrote in a message accompanied by a beaming Pierre giving a thumbs up at the gym. I really appreciate all the posts from the last few days and I’m already working on it again. The news is welcomed by Milan, Juventus, PSG, Marseille and Seville, all of whom are interested in taking the fallen Gabon international on loan. The Five: sign up and receive our daily football email. Bordeaux and Nigeria winger Samuel Kaluc is searched by Watford, said manager Claudio Ranieri. It is not 100% closed and for this reason I have said that if the club thinks he is good for us, for now, for the future, we are ready to train with him,” he said. signed for a month, Watford are also stepping up their efforts to get a Liverpool defender Nat Phillips in the locker room door. And finally, Hull City winger Keane Lewis Potter is a sought-after young man, with Brentford, Southampton, Leicester and West Ham all of which form an orderly row. His 19-year-old Fulham counterpart Fabio Carvalho has also attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, including: Liverpool, Leeds and West Ham.

