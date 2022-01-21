Game, set, match! Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis available exclusively at Apple Arcade





Apple

Break out your digital racket: Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is now available exclusively onapple arcade, Apple’s subscription game service, which provides aChoice CNET Editors’ Choice Award for 2021. The new sports title is in Arcade’s catalog with over 230 games. In Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis, you compete in tennis matches with your favorite Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob, Rocko, Garfield and the Rugrats — each with unique special moves, rackets and outfits. As a kid of the 90s, I was excited to see nostalgic Nickelodeon characters in the lineup, but the game isn’t just for me. “Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is for fans of all ages,” said Adrian Wright, vice president of games at Nickelodeon. “We wanted to make sure there was something for everyone, whether you grew up watching Nickelodeon in the ’90s or are a newer fan.” The game lets you take on solo or story mode in equally iconic Nickelodeon locations such as under the sea in Bikini Bottom, in the secret base of Invader Zim or on the rooftops of New York City with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Don’t worry if you are not a pro in sports games. Practice goes a long way, according to Wright, who says the story mode and challenges are the perfect way to master your game and improve characters. Apple

The last few titles added to Apple Arcade, such as Disney Melee Mania, Lego Star Wars battles and Lego Star Wars: Castaways seem to be steering the service into more social and multiplayer games, an area that was missing at launch. Apple started laying the groundwork for these new games when it overhauled its service in April of last year. Arcade added about 30 new games on its platform in one day, reorganizing the catalog with categories such as Arcade Originals, App Store Greats, and Timeless Classics. The revamp also opened the door for bigger, more console-style games like NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K22, like fantastic from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and the toadless one from Annapurna Interactive. Apple also continues to polish the capabilities of its devices to handle mobile gaming, such as the adoption of 5G and the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13. In addition to bigger names appearing on the service, as well as more games with multiplayer and social elements, 2022 could be a big year for Apple Arcade. You can check out Apple Arcade’s extensive game catalog, featuringadded more games almost every week, for $5 (5, AU$8) per month or $50 per year. If you’d like to try Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or a free month the first time you sign up. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to start the service.

