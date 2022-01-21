Hockey Canada announces selection of women under-18 for canceled world championship





Hockey Canada announced its roster for the Women’s Under-18 World Hockey Championship, even though the tournament was cancelled. Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, was one of three goalkeepers, seven defenders and 13 forwards named to the Canadian team on Thursday. The January 8-15 Championship in Sweden was canceled on December 24 due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. The International Ice Hockey Federation has been criticized for canceling the Women’s Under-18 Championship for the second year in a row, while the Men’s Under-20 Championship in Alberta was about to start for its second year. The junior men’s championship in Edmonton and Red Deer was suspended after four days due to the rising number of infections. The IIHF indicating it will attempt to hold the junior men’s championship later in 2020 is pressuring the organization to do the same for the under-18s women. Hockey Canada calls for IIHF tournament “Our disappointment that we didn’t compete in the Championship this month does not overshadow the dedication and hard work that our athletes and staff have put into getting ready to compete,” said Gina Kingsbury, Operations Director of Hockey Canada. “It is critical to the development of these athletes, as well as the growth of the women’s game, to be able to hold this tournament, and we continue to hope there is an opportunity for them to showcase their talents and bring Canada to the world stage.” represent. in the near future.” Holly Abela, Avi Adam, Jocelyn Amos, Jordan Baxter, Madison Chantler, Tessa Holk, Emerson Jarvis, Reichen Kirchmair, Alex Law, Emmalee Pais, Karel Prefontaine and McKenna Van Gelder join Iginla as striker. Maya D’Arcy, Brooke Disher, Piper Grover, Tova Henderson, Sarah MacEachern, Alyssa Regalado and Sarah Swiderski round out the defense. Hailey MacLeod, Lucy Phillips and Mari Pietersen were the selected goalkeepers. Olympic gold medalists Vickie Sunohara (2002, 2006) and Tara Watchorn (2014) were named assistant coaches to Howie Draper of the University of Alberta Pandas. Hockey Canada also announced the women’s World Cup roster after the 2020 tournament in Nova Scotia was canceled, acknowledging the effort of making the team. Canada’s under-18 team won gold in 2019 in Obihiro, Japan in a 3-2 win over the United States, but lost 2-1 in OT to the Americans in the following year’s final in Bratislava, Slovakia. The 2021 and 2022 championships in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, were then cancelled. Canada has won five gold medals in the tournament’s history.

