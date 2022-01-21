Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw laugh out loud when Krushna Abhishek asks who is dhakkan in the Indian cricket team. Watch

A new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television, showed cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at their candid best. Fragments show how they shake a leg with Krushna Abhishek and try to eat fruit hanging from a special headgear.

Prithvi also showed his rapping skills and played Gully Boy’s Apna Time Aayega. Krushna dressed as his popular character Sapna left him and Shikhar in crevices as he asked sir aap log dono opener hai toh aapke team mein dhakkan kaun hai (if you two are openers then who is your team cap) ? Krushna seemed to be playing with the word dhakkan, which means cap/lid of the bottle, and also a fool.

In another promo, Sudesh Lehri poked fun at Archana Puran Singh to replace former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu as a regular guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sudesh told Shikhar and Prithvi that Archana is the only cricketer he is a fan of. When Kapil pointed out that she doesn’t play cricket, he pretended to be surprised and said: Nahi khelti? Toh phir Sidhu ji ko kaise out kar diya (Isn’t it? How did she get Sidhu ji out then)?

Kapil, who won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, has since become a household name. He’s all set to make his digital debut with a stand-up special on Netflix, Im Not Done Yet, where he’ll discuss various topics from his drunken tweets to his marriage to Ginni Chatrath. The show will stream from January 28.

Kapil is also gearing up for a biopic about him titled Funkaar, which will be directed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Mahaveer Jain will produce the film under Lyca Productions.