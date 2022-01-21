A Night with the Future of Michigan State Football: Katin Houser and Germie Bernard

The following story is a guest post by Justin Spiro from the Spiro Avenue show.

my work on The Spiro Avenue Show has given me the privilege of meeting characters across the spectrum. We hosted Becca Polanskic, a clinical psychologist whose job is to rehabilitate society’s worst criminals in the prison system. The next episode, Detroit radio legend Michael Stone listened to me about the many near misses of a second National Championship during the Tom Izzo era in East Lansing. Admittedly, our scope is wide.

I am rarely surprised by guest interactions. I know these people are interesting because interesting is our only criterion. We spoke with doctors, lawyers, bestselling authors and experienced athletes. We stay prepared for anything and love the nimble nature of the format.

The night new Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser and Germie Bernard, two early entrants to this month’s football program, arrived on my porch was different. I was surprised that night.

Houser, a announced 17-year-old California quarterback, and Bernard, an 18-year-old Nevada wide receiver with star potential, were pleasant enough in the days leading up to the episode. I asked them to do the show, they said yes, we picked a date, and that was that.

My expectations for their performance during the episode were below our baseline. We are used to dealing with licensed professionals well into our thirties and beyond. When we had college athletes, it was always players who were about to graduate. I was excited for the discussion, but had a built-in caveat about This guys are just kids.

It took three seconds for these guys to make me feel stupid.

We’re there, read Germie Bernard’s text message.

I shot out of the studio to receive the Michigan States recruiting class crown jewels at the front door.

I’m Katin Houser, nice to meet you, sir, said Houser, reaching out for a handshake.

Germie Bernard, it’s my pleasure, thank you for inviting us, Bernard said, followed by a handshake from himself.

These kids had set the Spiro Avenue show’s record for the most professional greeting at the door.

We went down and passed a big picture of Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker celebrating with the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Wow, that’s really something, Houser noted.

You have a beautiful house, sir, said Bernard. I want to be in one of those (photos with Paul Bunyan).

I pointed to our basement bar and of course offered them a drink of the non-alcoholic variety, and they were amused by the sight of Bumbu Rum and 8 Mile Vodka.

Coach Tuck seeing us casually drinking in front of the camera (during the show) is a scary sight, Houser said with a laugh.

Water is perfect, Bernard chuckled.

Every guest who appears on The Spiro Avenue Show has their photo on our studio wall. It’s a tribute to Chicago’s old-fashioned comedy clubs, mainly Zanies, which adorn their walls with the various comedians who have been there.

For this occasion I ordered T-shirts with the Liberty High School logo on the front. Houser and Bernard had played together at the Nevada school.

Will you be wearing these for our teaser photo? I asked, certainly with my usual shyness when asking guests to pose for these photos.

Fortunately, they seemed to get a kick out of the idea.

Never thought I’d wear this logo again, Bernard joked.

Houser, who had been transferred to St. John Bosco in California for his final two seasons of high school, also agreed with the idea.

Just like old times, Germie, Houser laughed.

MSU Propaganda Chief, @OdellBretthamJr, attended the show, excited to watch from the studio lobby as he pushed the Spartan calendar from his iPhone. He wore his best Detroit Red Wings Jersey. We didn’t tell the players he would be there, and Houser pretended we’d brought Magic Johnson in to greet him.

Oh wow, I didn’t know you’d be here! said Houser. How are you?

Bernard seemed puzzled by his teammates’ sudden excitement about someone I literally introduced as the famous MSU chief of propaganda.

We entered the studio and closed the doors to go through our final sound checks. The moment the door closed, Houser leaned in to Bernard and began this legendary exchange:

housekeeper: Do you know who was that?

Bernard: The guy outside?

housekeeper: Yes, dude! That’s Odell Brettham Jr!

Bernard: Who?

housekeeper: The MSU chief of propaganda! From Twitter!

Bernard: Oh wow, yeah wait really? That is him?

housekeeper: Yes!

The exchange made me wonder which of my house guests was the real celebrity. I think both guys would have dumped me like that to hang out at the pool table with Odell. Fortunately, they were polite and resisted that temptation. We invited the MSU chief of Propaganda for a quick photo and it was time to roll the cameras.

The show started and I was extremely impressed with both young men. Houser discussed his recruiting and why he rolled back his Boise State effort. Bernard explained the circumstances of his departure from the University of Washington. For the most part, the interview was easy and comfortable.

There was one part of the interview that could be potentially dangerous. I knew I wanted to discuss the era of the transfer portal and that every player felt like waiting their turn. Do they expect to play early? And if they didn’t play early, would they soon leave through the transfer portal?

Houser confirmed the obvious: Payton Thorne is the rightful quarterback starter for Michigan State, and he’s excited to learn from him.

But what happens when Thorne leaves the program on the road? Would Houser embrace open competition to replace him? Or would the bejeweled recruit expect presumptive starter status?

“I’m not afraid of competition,” Houser said. I’m ready to go in and win that job when (Thorne leaves). If I found myself in that situation, I would definitely join in and join in. I wouldn’t look (transfer) anywhere else.

Houser alluded to the two quarterback tandem he navigated with fellow recruit Pierce Clarkson at St. John Bosco. He was comfortable with competition and hadn’t moved to a new high school that would have gladly crowned him the undisputed starter at quarterback.

Bernard is in a different situation. Wide receivers, on average, play much earlier and cannot be blocked by a single incumbent. Most college teams have at least five players logging meaningful snaps to a wide receiver. Would he expect to see the field as a true freshman?

My expectation is to get startedsaid Bernard. I know how competitive I am and how hard I work. As long as I know (apply) and the script, my talent will do the rest.

There it was. The first real sign of a lead from either player. It was an encouraging response. The best receivers across the country, not to mention the NFL, almost always have it only enough ego to make them dangerous. The type of screw you, this 50/50 ball is my mentality that has separated the good from the great receivers for decades. Current MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed saved the game in the win over Michigan with a low percentage fourth-down conversion on one of these 50/50 balls. Well, a low percentage if you don’t throw the ball to Jayden Reed, who still expects to win 100 percent of the time.

Bernard reiterated his resolve to work hard, compete every day and earn everything he gets. The thought of having to switch due to lack of playing time was an almost foreign concept to him. Unfortunately, he would do what is asked of him and keep working hard until the coaching staff had to put him on the field.

Both players spent the hour giving polished answers, maintaining an impressive balance between honesty and due vigilance. When pressed to share details of a funny story from their first week at the football facility, Houser politely parried the question and changed the subject. The guy can’t even legally buy cigarettes, but here he is, quietly taking control of the interview in the basement of a total stranger twice his age.

Two of the highest-ranking recruits in Michigan States’ 2022 class are equally intelligent, polite, level-headed and driven. We closed the show with a passionate disagreement over Spartans’ alternative neon uniforms (Houser and I hate them, Bernard joined the Pro-Neon camp led by The Athletics Colton Pouncy).

When the show ended, the players thanked us for the invite and spent 10 minutes talking about their love for Michigan State.

The energy is just different, you know? said Houser. You feel it in that football building as soon as you enter.

Bernard replied with, I’m ready to roll over there, let’s do it.

We left the studio and each player made sure to talk to OdellBretthamJr on the way out. Only Odell can steal the show without being there.

I thanked the young players for their time and wished them every success.

It was an honor to be invited, sir, Houser replied.

Thank you so much for having us, Bernard said.

The two players had left and headed back to their exciting future in East Lansing.

I returned to the studio and snatched my muted phone from the floor. Of the roughly two dozen missed text messages that came in, two stood out:

HOW is Katin Houser only 17?

It appears that Germie set fire to a team for 300 meters before offering them a tour of campus.

That sounds about right. The future of Michigan State football looks bright.

You can watch the full interview with Katin Houser and Germie Bernard below: