Sports
Billionaire Donor for New City Gym Revealed and His Money Comes with Attached Obligations | News
If Palo Alto were to accept tens of millions of dollars from a donor to build a new gym, it would also have to speed up the project approval process and give the donor full say when it comes to contractor selection and grading. the gyms.
Those are the stipulations that the donor, billionaire developer and philanthropist John Arrillaga, has attached to his offer to give $30 million or more towards the construction of the gym, a project recently approved by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. identified as a priority of the city. The city currently does not have a public gym, but rents a gym at the Cubberley Community Center of the Palo Alto Unified School District.
A report released by the city on Thursday identifies Arrillaga for the first time as the donor who proposed to contribute to the project last December. It also makes it clear that if the city were to accept the gift, it would have to abide by Arrillaga’s rules. This means that Arrillaga must contribute to the basic design and footprint of the new gym and skip the typical construction bidding process in favor of Arrillaga’s pre-selected contractor.
The city is also expected to contribute about $10 million to the project, with Arrillaga footing the rest of the bill for what would be a two-story “wellness center” with an estimated price tag of $35 million to $40 million.
The proposed gym in some ways exceeds the facility the Parks and Recreation Commission had in mind, at an estimated cost of about $25 million, according to an analysis by the commission’s ad hoc committee. In its recommendation, the committee advocated a three-lane gym suitable for various sports, including basketball, volleyball, pickleball, futsal, badminton and table tennis. The facility would also include classroom rehearsal rooms and smaller meeting rooms.
Jeff LaMere, a park commissioner who served on the ad hoc committee, said in a November hearing on the project that the gym could be “an anchor of health and wellness for this community.”
Palo Alto City Councilman Tom DuBois, who spoke to Arrillaga in December about his offer, said the donor’s proposal is very much in line with this vision. The new report notes that the two-level design now proposed by Arrillaga “would provide an opportunity to incorporate a host of other complementary uses so that the facility could be described as a ‘wellness center’ rather than simply a gymnasium.” .”
Arrillaga is known for his philanthropy and for his hands-on approach to the projects he finances. He was a major private donor to the Menlo Park public gym, which: opened in the city’s Civic Center in 2010, and he is known for his contribution to numerous sports facilities at Stanford University, many of which bear his name.
However, his hands-on approach has not always been to the liking of Palo Alto. In 2012, Arrillaga had proposed a project at 27 University Ave. with four office towers and a theatre. Launched and developed behind closed doors, the proposal exploded once it became public, with many residents criticizing the city for its lack of transparency. That view was also reflected in a devastating 2014 report of the Santa Clara County Grand Jury entitled “The actions of the City of Palo Alto have reduced transparency and inhibited public input on important land issues.”
The city tried to avoid the same problem this time around by immediately disclosing Arrillaga’s offer, though his identity was only revealed this week. However, the city’s new report makes it clear that the donor has little patience with the city’s typically lengthy approval and design process. The report notes that Arrillaga has “expressed a strong desire for the project to move forward rapidly”.
“This would likely require expediting the selection of a preferred site, which would then be reviewed in detail, concurrent with environmental approval and community involvement in programming priorities,” the report states. “Equally, consideration could be given to expediting design and other approvals, possibly with a view to beginning construction within the next year.”
The council will consider the proposed gym at its January 31 meeting. If it decides to play ball with Arrillaga, it will have to pull $10 million from the city’s coffers to contribute to the project, as well as ways to pay for any consultants, utilities, and furniture.
The gym would likely compete for funding with other infrastructure projects the city wants to build, including a new skate park, improvements to the city’s animal shelter, new dog parks and park restrooms, and a historic museum on Homer Avenue.
