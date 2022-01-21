No. 12. Kentucky visits No. 2 Auburn on Saturday

After already dealing with a tough road environment this week, No. 12 Kentucky faces an even bigger challenge on the road on Saturday. The Cats will play No. Visiting Auburn on the Plains in a Southeastern Conference Showdown.

Kentucky (15-3, 5-1 SEC) took a big win on the road at Texas A&M on Wednesday. The Cats trailed 13 points in the first half, but rallied to narrow the deficit to just five at halftime. In the second half, the UK set up the defense and made some offensive attacks to win 64-58, giving the Aggies their first SEC loss of the season.

Now the Cats face another step in the competition. Auburn is 17-1 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in SEC play. Since the fall to UConn in November, the Tigers have won 14 in a row.

British head coach John Caliparic is very impressed with what he has seen on film of the Tigers.

“They are (Auburn) a good team,” Calipari said. “I mean, they’re big, their guard plays, they shoot at it. They do a lot of things to get lobs. I started watching tape about a day and a half ago on the plane on the way back from A&M and I was like, ‘Wow .’ So I hadn’t seen them until I saw this, but they’re really good.”

Kentucky in Auburn Sat Jan 22 – 1:00 PM ET

Maroon Arena

Auburn, Ala.

Game Notes: VK | ouch

UK Athletics App Coverage TV: CBS

Radio: UK Sports Network

Watch Listen

Live stats UK Statistics NASTY 15-3 file 17-1 5-1 conference report 6-0 82.9 PPG 80.7 62.8 Up PPG 65.6 .498 FG% .456 .399 FG% up .386 42.4 RPG 39.1 .353 3PT FG% .341 .297 3PT FG% up .313 17.2 APG 15.6 7.0 SPG 9.8 4.9 BPG 8.4

Freshman Jabari Smith leads Auburn in scoring at 15.8 points per game. Sophomore guard KD Johnson scores 12.8 points per appearance, while the transfer North Carolina Walker Kessler averages 10.3 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds.

Calipari knows there will be a lot of attention for Saturday’s game, but he knows he needs the Cats to keep a balance.

“Well, whenever you’re in a league and another team is good, you know it’s an important game,” Calipari said. “The problem with us, when we’re trying to make one game bigger than the other, because every game is a whiteout, a blueout, a blackout. It’s just how it is. So we have to get into the game “Knowing that the game that we’re going to play, we respect all teams. I mean, Texas A&M was an excellent team. Sold out. I mean, it was a great crowd, and it was a rock fight. And so, they’re all the same.”

Kentucky continues to do a good job of spreading the wealth among the top six players. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the team in scoring with 16.1 points per game. He also leads the nation in rebounding with 14.8 per game. Ty Ty Washington Jr. scores 14.2 points per game, while Kellan Grady pour in 11.4 points per outing.

Keion Brooks Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler are both an average of 10.4 points per game, while Davion Mintz now an average of 9.1 points per game.

Kentucky has faced some challenges this season so far, but Saturday’s game is probably the biggest yet. Calipari hopes his team will handle this match like any other game on the slate.

Cats pull off ‘ugly victory’ in hostile environment

Wednesday night just wasn’t Kentucky night. The Cats wrestled all night at Texas A&M. They didn’t shoot well. They didn’t come back well. They turned the ball around.

But in the end, the Cats were able to clinch a 64-58 win in front of the largest crowd to ever see a game at the Reed Arena.

It was a gritty performance by veterans Davion Mintz and Jacob Toppin , together with freshmen Ty Ty Washington Jr.

“In an exciting game like this, the environment was crazy,” said Toppin. “For us to stick together when they went running, it’s big. Big. It just shows what kind of group we are.”

Kentucky head coach John Caliparic has emphasized the last four minutes of the game to his team, and the Cats came through along the stretch.

“Overall, we definitely made moves that got us the game,” Toppin said. “We definitely played a lot better in the last four minutes. The coach has always emphasized in the last four minutes of the game how we are going to end up when we are in a close game. And I think we did pretty well.” task to finish the game. We still have some things to work on, but that’s just part of basketball. So we go back to the drawing board, see what we need to fix and get better at it. “

UK won despite a season high of 17 sales and equaling a season low by shooting 36.2 percent. Mintz called it what it was.

“I’m just proud of this team, came away with a win no matter how ugly that was tonight,” said Mintz. “We won, that’s all that matters.”

Calipari was pleased with how certain players were able to help the Cats overcome the hump on Wednesday.

“Some guys didn’t play well. That’s okay. You’re not machines, you’re not robots,” Calipari said. “Other guys got in and played well. What about Jacob (Toppin) and how he played? What about Lance (Ware)? When Lance went in, when we needed him. What happened to TyTy (Washington Jr.), we went to him, he turned it over twice, I took it out and said, “Hey boy, in a big game, this is who you are? You can’t play? Can you turn it “You have to prove that you can make baskets in this game.” And I put it back in and went up to him and he made two big hoops. He bent his neck and I was happy with that.”

Calipari liked the fact that his team showed a lot of struggle despite a low percentage.

“Is it 36 ​​percent? That’s even better,” Calipari said. “That means you know you had to fight and guard, you had to bounce back or you had no chance of winning.”

The Cats stepped up the defense on the piece. Leading 60-58, the UK held TAMU scoreless for the final 2:47 of the match, covering five Aggie possessions. Toppin attributed that to one thing.

“Proud. I don’t think we were proud of our defense in the first half,” said Toppin. “We gave up a lot of straights and had a lot of turnovers leading to layups. In the second half we put it all together and played better basketball, to be honest.” It may not have been the prettiest win, but the Cats pulled it off on the road on Wednesday, with plenty of obstacles.

MORE GAME NOTES

64 runs scored is the fewest in a British win since a 62-58 win over Houston in the 2019 NCAA tournament

Kentucky got its first lead only after nine minutes (49-48) and the final score was the biggest lead of the game

UK restricted TAMU to 39.8% of the field and the Wildcats are 9-0 this season when the opponent is held at 40% or less

With TAMU shooting 4.5% from a 3-point range (1 of 22), this was Kentucky’s best 3-point field goal defense ever in a game where the opponent tried at least 20 3-pointers

UK trailed a whopping 13 in the first half and rallied to win. It was the UK’s biggest win since it overcame an 18-point deficit on the road in Florida on 7 March 2020 in the team’s final game prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Big-Game Cal, Cats

John Caliparic ‘s teams are not only good against the best teams in the country, they are also great. Not only does Kentucky own a 65-40 (61.9%) vs. Associated Press Top 25 teams under John Caliparic , UK is 7-4 when both teams are in the AP top five.

Calipari is always 13-8 when both teams are in the AP top five. When both teams are in the AP Top 25, Calipari’s all-time record is 87-60, including 56-32 in Kentucky. If both are in the top 10, he will have a record of 27-20, of which 16-13 in the UK.

By beating the top-ranked state of Michigan to start the 2019-20 season, the UK defeated the No. 1 team in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. Kentucky defeated Tennessee on February 19, 2019. With the win over MSU to start 2019-20, the Wildcats have nine wins over the No. 1 team in 25 attempts in program history.

Calipari improved to 6-4 vs. the No. 1 team in his career with the win vs. Michigan State, including 3-2 in Kentucky. According to ESPN, Calipari is the only coach with a winning (.600) percentage against No. 1 ranked teams with a minimum of 10 games against the No. 1.