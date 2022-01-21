Cricket SA motions for Boucher’s dismissal as ‘gross misconduct’ charges are revealed





Cricket South Africa is pushing to have Proteas coach Mark Boucher dismissed from his position based on the “gross misconduct” charges leveled against him.

Sport24 has seen the charge sheet that Boucher received on January 17.

Boucher’s and CSA’s legal teams will meet on Wednesday to thrash out the parameters of the disciplinary inquiry. Cricket South Africa (CSA believes the “gross misconduct” charges leveled against Proteas head coach Mark Boucher are worthy of a dismissal. In a charge sheet that Sport24 has seen, the organization read: “The nature of your misconduct is gross and of such a serious nature to warrant termination of your employment.” “Your conduct has resulted in an irretrievable breakdown in the trust relationship between you and CSA. In the circumstances, the sanction of dismissal will be sought before the Chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry,” the sheet continued. Boucher, who hasn’t been suspended during the disciplinary process, received his charge sheet on 17 January, after the India Test series ended and before the ODI series began. Some of the accusations CSA leveled at Boucher included: Historically repeatedly used racist and/or offensive and/or inappropriate nicknames regarding a Proteas team-mate.

Having had your racist and/or offensive and/or inappropriate utterances drawn to your attention, you failed to adequately and/or sufficiently and/or appropriately apologise for these utterances and/or acknowledge the racist nature of these utterances and/or hurt that they caused.

You have conducted yourself in a racist or subliminally racist manner; and/or

You have conducted yourself in a manner which is unbecoming of an employee in your position

Your conduct has brought CSA into disrepute. The charge sheet also delved into Paul Adams’ “brown sh*t” revelations that were made at the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings that took place last year. Boucher, who was traveling with the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates at the time when respondents had their turn to make their verbal representations, did not make an oral testimony. He had submitted a written affidavit where he apologised for his role in the utterances that were made against Adams. However, the SJN report that was authored by transformation ombudsman Dumisa Ntsebeza explained that Boucher’s response “did not understand the South African apartheid/discriminatory and racist history” and that his apology was “ill-considered and ignorant”. The charge sheet also further deals with Enoch Nkwe’s resignation in August last year. The sheet alleges that Boucher: did not formalize any documented “roles and responsibilities” or meaningful KPIs for the Assistant Coach, Mr Nkwe;

did not allegedly provide any specific or sufficiently specific and defined role for Mr. Nkwe and no “personal development plans” were documented or implemented for Mr. Nkwe; and

allegedly treated Nkwe in a manner unbecoming of a leader in your position. Boucher’s dealing with the Black Lives Matter movement issue last year was also in the charge sheet where the former wicketkeeper is accused of “allegedly dealing with the white players’ concerns and requested that the team manager (who is black) deal with the black players’ concerns“. “This allegedly created or exacerbated division and alienated players and the team.” Boucher’s and CSA’s legal teams will meet with Advocate Terry Motau SC, from where the parameters of the inquiry will be dealt with.

