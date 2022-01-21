Nadal, Azarenka and Barty win; Osaka crashes out





read more champion Noami Osaka was eliminated by Amanda Anisimova. Rafael Nadal defeated Karen Khachanov. The day started with Victoria Azarenka turning back the clock as she crushed 15th seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round. Fifth seed Maria Sakkari was also on top form as she passed 28th seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1. Paula Bados fought hard against Marta Kostyuk but triumphed 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova came from behind against Jelena Ostapenko and won 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Madison Keys came from behind to advance to the fourth round with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Wang Qiang. Jessica Pegula had a more straight forward path as she defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 7-6(3), 6-2. In the men’s race, Italy’s 25th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego fell to unseeded Croat Miomir Kecmanovic, who made the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5 victory. Gael Monfils has been a much improved and solid player since the turn of the season. He crushed Cristian Garin, a seed higher than him, 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-3 to make the fourth round. Denis Shapovalov defeated 23rd seeded Reilly Opelka 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round. Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-3. Nadal will face dangerous Russian 28th-seeded Karen Khachanov in the late game, with the Spaniard warning his best is yet to come as he works his way back to top form after an injury-hit 2021. Barty, who is on the hunt for a first title at her Slam home, has barely broken a sweat so far, losing just three games in two matches. The Wimbledon champion won the Adelaide International warm-up with a serve that was unassailable, and it has also been flawless in Melbourne so far. “Just constantly trying to make it a weapon,” she said of her serve, which has not been broken in 48 consecutive games spanning five matches. “I’m not the biggest girl out there, but I know I have good technique and I know if I can get my rhythm right and use it effectively, it can be a weapon.” Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka says she took unlikely inspiration during the first Slam of the year from maverick Australian Nick Kyrgios and Briton Andy Murray, who tweeted that he enjoyed watching her. “Definitely means a lot. It was a really cool moment for me,” she said of Murray’s message. Nadal’s path to becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slams — he’s on 20 with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, both of whom are absent — could face him in quarter-final Olympic champion Alexander Zverev. But first, he must send Khachanov — with the prospect of another Russian, last year’s semifinalist Aslan Karatsev, waiting among the last 16. “I think it will be a big challenge to play against Khachanov,” said Nadal, who said he did not look beyond Friday’s game. “I never think that far. Just stay focused on my day job, on what’s to come, and that’s it. A moment in time, that’s it.” Third seed Zverev will face Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot in the John Cain Arena, while Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s. Read all Latest news, Breaking news and Corona news here.

