BC Women’s Hockey vs. Holy Cross: Final Thoughts and Predictions

Were back after a short week for Boston College Womens Hockey. Tuesday’s game against Northeastern went pretty bad and after this preview you’ll never talk about it again. Thankfully, the Eagles are moving from their hardest game on the conference schedule to their easiest games, so if BC gets back on track it will definitely be this weekend.

WHO

Friday

Holy Crusaders (1-15-0, 3-18-0 WHEA)

at Boston College Eagles (10-11-0, 8-8-0 WHEA)

Saturday

Boston College Eagles (10-11-0, 8-8-0 WHEA)

at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-15-0, 3-18-0 WHEA)

WHAT

A good weekend for the Eagles

TRUE

Friday

story forum

Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Saturday

Heart Center Rink

Worcester, Massachusetts

WHEN

Friday 21 January 2022

2:00 p.m. EST

Saturday 22 January 2022

6:00 PM EST

HOW TO WATCH?

Both games will be streamed for free on CollegeSportsLive.com. Here is a link to Friday’s game, and here is a link to Saturday’s game.

LAST TIME OFF

Boston College played better than Tuesday’s 5-0 final score would suggest against Northeastern. Most importantly, BC leveled the number of shots a bit from what they had done against good teams earlier in the season. Hopefully that translates into a positive game flow this weekend.

Holy Cross played a few games at home to Vermont this week on Monday and Tuesday and lost them both, first scoring 3-1 in game one before really taking one on the chin in a rough 9-0 loss on Tuesday. Yaks.

PROJECTIONS

Finally, some games with the Eagles were heavily favored. TEAR (used for odds) the Eagles may not have great 19th place, but Holy Cross as one of the bottom teams in the country at 38th out of 41 teams. By counting the numbers we get the Eagles with an 89.2% chance of winning, or BC -826 with your local bookmaker. That also equates to a 79.57% chance of a BC sweep.

The Scholarship rankings (used for point spread) have the two teams slightly closer with BC in 22 and Holy Cross in 36. Our calculator gives us an expected score of 3.57 to 1.25, or something like a 4-1 or 3-1 Boston College win.

THIS WEEK’S STORYLINE

Back on track. In what seems like an eternity right now, the Eagles were riding high on a 6-0-0 start to the season. It’s pretty funny looking back on it now, but BC was ahead of Northeastern by a minute in the polls. That winning streak did come against a series of not-so-great teams, but that’s what the Eagles have on tap this weekend. BC did what they needed to do against the bad teams this year, and if they want to position themselves for a good shot at disrupting a Hockey East tournament, they need to continue that and win both games.

GAME TIME MEAL OF THE WEEK

Apple sauce

After all, that’s what our opponents eat. Might as well make them feel welcome.

GAME TIME SONG OF THE WEEK

Air Tyson Ritter

So what about us, what about us?

What about want and lust?

How about keeping a free fall now?

But what about the nights, were there those nights?

Yes, you danced in the lights

How about this one on the road by then?

Ha, what about keeping a free fall now… Obviously most of these songs are barely, kinda related to the game at hand if you squint a bit, but you have to laugh at how well those rule fits . The Sicko’s out there advocating for the men’s basketball team don’t have a monopoly on loving their favorite team despite everything falling apart. At least it’s something new for the women’s hockey team.

PREDICTIONS

Look at it this way if BC loses a game to Holy Cross, that would probably be the low point of the last, about 20 years of the program. You have to take the lows with the highs, but hopefully the lows don’t quite get to That low.

BC won 4-2 against the Crusaders earlier this year. That’s not amazing, but it’s good enough, and honestly, as bad as BC’s year has been, Holy Cross has been even more of a nightmare. They have a 4-0 loss to a NEWHA team this season. OUCH.

The Eagles will sweep this weekend. One game will be too close for comfort, but BC will get their first shutout of the season in the other. Well call it a 3-2 home win for the Eagles on Friday for getting a 4-0 road win on Saturday night.