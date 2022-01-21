Carolina Panthers to hire Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator





CHARLOTTE, NC — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule was looking for an offensive coordinator with NFL experience, and he is getting that with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. McAdoo will be named to his new position once contract details are worked out, a league source told ESPN. He will replace Joe Brady, who was fired with five games left in the season. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon finished the season as Carolina’s play caller, but never was under serious consideration after the Panthers averaged 13.6 points under him. Rhule talked to eight or nine candidates, some from the college ranks, before settling on McAdoo. Rhule actually considered adding McAdoo to his staff as a senior offensive assistant when he became the Panthers’ head coach in 2020. McAdoo, 44, spent this past season as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys. He has 16 years of NFL experience, including two (2016-17) as the head coach of the Giants after two as their offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin, one of Rhule’s mentors. McAdoo also was the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers (2012-13) and offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2005). Assisting Rhule in hiring an offensive line coach and rebuilding the offensive line will be one of McAdoo’s first priorities. McAdoo also has experience coaching tight ends, another area needing an upgrade at Carolina. He was the tight ends coach at Green Bay in 2010 when the Packers won Super Bowl XLV. That experience in the passing game under Mike McCarthy was another factor in him being hired. McAdoo will take over a Carolina offense that ranked 30th in the NFL this past season with Sam Darnold and Cam Newton as the starting quarterbacks. In his first year as the offensive coordinator in New York, the Giants improved from 28th in 2013 to 13th in 2014. It jumped to sixth in 2015. Among those on McAdoo’s staff were Sean Ryan (wide receivers) and Kevin Gilbride (tight ends), both with the Panthers now. Ryan is the quarterbacks coach and Gilbride is a defensive analyst but could see his role change. McAdoo had a big impact on then-Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Manning completed a career-high 63.1% of his passes in his first season under McAdoo, up from 57.5% in 2013. He also had 30 touchdown passes, the second-most of his career at the time. Manning threw a career-best 35 touchdowns in 2015 and completed 62.6% of his passes. It’s that consistency and improvement Rhule wants with the Panthers, who ranked 29th in passing yards (190.1 per game) in 2021, whether it’s with Darnold or a quarterback added in free agency or the draft. Darnold ranked 29th in the league in passing this past season with a 59.9% of his passes completed and nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions. “The one thing I do want, I’d like to find someone who has experience, having done it,” Rhule said after the season. “It’s one thing to make suggestions. It’s another thing to make the call. “One thing about these jobs, whether it’s being the starting quarterback, being the OC, being a DC, being a head coach, is every year you learn from the good things you did and the bad things you did.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33117503/source-carolina-panthers-hire-ben-mcadoo-offensive-coordinator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos