These are the first and second teams of the 2021 Providence Journal All-State Field Hockey

After a great fall season, here are the 2021 Providence Journal All-State Field Hockey First and Second teams. The 12 players selected for the first team will be nominated for Player of the Year at the All-State Rhode Island High School Sports Awards this spring, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island. During the live show, three finalists will be announced, followed by the announcement of Player of the Year.

The nominees will be honored during the live show and all 12 nominees can receive a free ticket to the show. Check back later in the year for information on how to comment on the show.

The All-State Rhode Island High School Sports Awards, presented by Rhode Island-based Blue Cross Blue & Shield, are part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

2021 Providence Journal All-State Field Hockey

FIRST TEAM

Callie Caito

La Salle, Junior

forward

One of the most versatile playmakers in the state, Caito has been gripped by every defense the Rams have played this season and teams still couldn’t stop her. Caito, who verbally pledged to play at Bryant University, scored 16 goals to go with 13 assists, more than earning her second straight spot as a first-team All-Stater.

Lily Procaccianti

Moses Brown, Junior

forward

Her devastating speed made it impossible for her to stop in front of the Quakers. Proccacianti has scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists this season, making his first-team All-Stater debut after being drafted into the second-team last year. In addition, Proccacianti was one of five Rhode Islanders to earn a spot on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region team.

Morgan Rainville

Burrillville, Junior

forward

If the Broncos needed a goal this season, Rainville was the one to get it for them. The junior led Division II with 24 goals and nine assists and had a knack for getting through in the clutch. In six games this season, Rainville was the only player to score and she also scored five game-winning goals this season.

Alex Mega

East Greenwich, Junior

midfield

Megas has been one of the best players in the state since he first signed up for the Avengers and nothing has changed this fall. The reigning player of the year in Providence Journal has been a dominant strike force this fall, leading Division I with 21 goals to go and nine assists. Her biggest goal was her last, a shot into the back of the cage that gave East Greenwich its third consecutive state title.

Vivienne Muller

Barrington, Seniors

midfield

This is Mueller’s third All-State appearance and second consecutive as a first-team member, and she left no doubt about the choice. In her final season with the Eagles, Mueller scored 19 goals to go with seven assists, also earning her a spot on the NFHCA All-Region Team. Shell will play at Cornell next fall.

Sophia Ziniti

Cumberland, Seniors

midfield

The 2021 season saw the Clippers turn things around and Ziniti was a big reason why. The senior midfielder was a threat whether she scored or defended, and when Cumberland needed her most, she stepped up. Ziniti capped off her career with a fourth quarter goal in the Division II final to win the Clippers title.

Kennedy Jones

Moses Brown, Senior

Defense

A game-changer in the back, Jones was a field presence for Moses Brown. Her aggressive and physical style of play allowed Jones to control games from the defensive side. She has scored six goals with five assists this season and earned a spot on the NFCHA All-Region team along with four other Rhode Island players.

Abby Martel

Barrington, Seniors

Defense

The Eagles have won on defense this season and a Martel has been a major reason why they have conceded less than one goal per game this season. As the leader in the back, Martel earned a spot on the NFHCA All-Region team, one of five Rhode Islanders to make it in addition to her All-Stater debut.

Catherine Neville

East Greenwich, sophomore

Defense

The tradition of great defensive Avengers is long and Neville seems ready to line up. She played with control and confidence at the back, but wasn’t afraid to mix it up in big attacking moments, as we saw when she took the shot that led to the winning goal in the state title match.

Gianna Salvator

East Greenwich, Seniors

Defense

An unsung hero as a left-back in the defense of the Avengers, she faced the state’s top scorers all season long and kept off the scoreboard. Salvator was a crucial part of the offense, inserting EGs corners and bringing it when the team needed it most during the state championship winning season.

Mia Stilley

Moses Brown, Senior

Defense

The Quakers dominated with defense and Stilley was a big reason why. Her speed and mental acuity made her one of the best states in the state and Providence College’s commitment also showed some pop on offense, seven goals to go with four assists to help Moses Brown return to the state finals.

Julia Bender

La Salle, Junior

goalkeeper

With her height and wingspan, Bender cast an imposing figure in the cage, and her athleticism and aggressiveness made her even scarier for opposing offenses. The junior was instrumental in Rams’ success and is a big reason why they will be on the hunt for a state title next fall.

Providence Journal All-State Field Hockey

second team

F Grace Casey, East Greenwich, Junior

F Georgianne deFeo, Lincoln School, Senior

F Caroline Powell, Moses Brown, Senior

F Emma Mueller, Barrington, freshman

MF Lily Arcand, La Salle, Senior

MF Olivia Prior, East Greenwich, freshman

MF Violet Gagliano, Barrington, Junior

MF Emma Wymes, Moses Brown, Senior

D Emily Dubord, La Salle, Junior

D Amy LaBelle, Barrington, Junior

D Rachel Arabian, Rocky Hill, Senior

G Hope Gee, East Greenwich, Senior