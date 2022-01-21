The Hokies are ready to host the Nittany Lions





On Saturday, the Hokies host Penn State for an exciting game in the pool. In the latest CSCAA poll, the Virginia Tech Men's team was ranked 13th, three places higher than their previous ranking. Davidson Dives will also be featured on Saturday. Virginia Tech will honor their seniors prior to the game. Hokie Nation would like to thank this year's Class of 2022: Ladies:

Julia Bruneau

Anna Landon

Abby Larson

Lauren Meeker

Teagan Moravek

Izzi Mroz

Alex Slayton

Loulou Vos Men:

Henry Claesson

Filippo Dal Maso

Noah Desman

Dylan Eichberg

Antani Ivanov

Blake Manoff

Keith Myburgha

Daniel Valmasei

Alex Wright

Noah Zawadzki The CAC will follow the same vaccination policy for indoor events as Virginia Tech. MEET INFORMATION Virginia Tech vs Penn State and Davidson

Date Time:January 22nd| 11 a.m.

Venue:Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Live stats:Meet mobile HEAD COACH SERGIO LOPEZ MIRO “We are very excited to host and swim against Penn State. In last week’s competition against UVA, we swam quite well. We continued our tough training and prepared for ACCs. I’m excited to see how we react and perform against a good team like Penn State.” LAST TIME OFF The Hokies and Nittany Lions met earlier in the season when Virginia Tech traveled to Columbus, Ohio in October to take on Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State. The Virginia Tech Men’s team swam strong, beating Penn State 261-90 quickly. On the woman’s side, Karisa Franz , Caroline Bentzo , and Reka Gyorgy they all had strong performances and all swam some of the fastest times in the country. The Hokies swam a total of seventeen Top 25 times throughout the competition. EVENT PLANNING 200 medley relay

1000 freestyle

200 freestyle

100 backstroke

100 breaststroke

200 butterfly

50 freestyle

1M Diving

100 freestyle

200 backstroke

200 breaststroke

500 freestyle

100 butterfly

3M Diving

200 IM

200 freestyle relay

