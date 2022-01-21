Georgia Football 2022 Roster Move Forms 3 Key Position Groups





It’s been a busy week regarding player moves on the Georgia roster, with several players announcing their NFL draft decisions and others choosing to enter the transfer portal. In all 13 players will waiver eligibility and participate in the NFL drawing, with Devonte Wyatt and Justin Shaffer also entering the draft. Eight players have entered the transfer portal, with the two biggest names being Jermaine Burton and JT Daniels.

As it stands, Georgia will have 12 scholarship signatories, assuming Dillon Bell eventually signs with Georgia on National Signing Day. Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell will be Georgias most prolific returnees to the position. Related: What Jermaine Burton transfer decision really says about Georgia’s wide reception space? Perhaps health is the biggest boost this position could get. Kearis Jackson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominick Blaylock and Arian Smith all missed time in 2021 due to injury. If that quartet can stay healthy, Georgia’s broad receivers’ group should become much more explosive. There is also the option to receive contributions from Arik Gilbert. He did not play for Georgia in 2021 but remained on the roster and was spotted at the championship parade. Georgia’s passing attack will be aided by the tight ends as Brock Bowers led the team in every receiving category. With Darnell Washington and freshman Oscar Delp also involved, the burden on the wide reception space won’t be that great. But Georgia did lose its two most talented receivers from the 2021 team. The Bulldogs need McConkey and Mitchell to take further steps forward, while receiving significant contributions from their previously injured passcatchers.

subordinate Like the wide receiver, this position has been hit hard by the NFL concept and transfer portal. Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick will play on Sunday, with Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, Latavious Brini and Lovasea Carroll entering the transfer portal. Speed ​​and Kimber have already found new homes in Michigan State and Florida, respectively. It speaks to the talent in the room that players who didn’t see the field in Georgia were coveted by other programs. But it wasn’t all bad news for Georgia high school as two seniors will return to become super seniors. Chris Smith and William Poole will take advantage of the additional year the NCAA is eligible to participate in due to the 2020 COVID season. Smith started 11 games for Georgia this season and would have done so in all 15 had it not been for a knee injury at the end of the season. The safety ended the season with three interceptions, including one against Clemson and one against Alabama. His presence will make things much easier for whoever is replacing Cine in the other safety spot.

