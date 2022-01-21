Sports
Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2022 NHL Regular Season News: 1-21-22
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Prospect Report: Commesso Named to Team USA for the 2022 Olympics; defenders still the highlights (SCH)
Seth Jones return bolsters Blackhawks with games against Wild, Avalanche looming (Sun-Times)
Dylan Strome and Seth Jones are almost back from the COVID-19 protocols, but is it too late? (Stand)
NHL Announces Updated Blackhawks Game Schedule (SCH) (Stand) (Sun-Times)
Musings on Madison, Episode 77 Exploring the Blackhawks Road(s) Before Us (SCH)
What I hear about the Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as trading season approaches (The Athletic)
After all, Blackhawks has an Olympian in prospect, goalkeeper Drew Commesso (Sun-Times)
Number Munchers: Examining the Blackhawks Numbers in the Age of Kings (SCH)
Blackhawks Bits: Seth Jones Removed From COVID-19 Protocol; NHL Reportedly Changing Test Policy (SCH)
As the NHL plans to discontinue asymptomatic testing, Blackhawks’ COVID-19 problems are also easing (Sun-Times)
SUMMARY: crack 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (The Athletic)
Blackhawk’s notebook: Marc-Andre Fleury’s great January just keeps getting better (Sun-Times)
Scott Wheelers 2022 NHL prospect pool rankings: Blackhawks at number 25 (The Athletic)
Blackhawks Bits: Reichel assigned to AHL; McCabe removed from COVID-19 Protocol (SCH)
Reichel shows skill, confidence during 2-game flavor of NHL (Sun-Times)
DeBrincat has risen among the NHL elites, just ask Patrick Kane: he’s been our best player this year (Stand)
CENTRAL DEPARTMENT
SUMMARY: Stars 5, Sabers 4 (big D. to defend)
SUMMARY: Predators 5, Jets 2 (On the front)
SUMMARY: Avalanche 4, Kings 1 (Mile high hockey)
COMMENT: Avalanche needs a different netminder (Mile high hockey)
Parayko, Schenn and Tarasenko return (St. Louis game time)
Wild teammates praise Boldy’s first few NHL appearances (Hockey Wilderness)
How long do attendance cancellations last? (Arctic Ice Hockey)
Rem Pitlick claimed waivers by Canadiens (Hockey Wilderness)
Kaprizov returns from injury against Ducks on Friday (Hockey Wilderness)
Klingberg frustrated by contract talks (NHL)
NHL
SUMMARY: Bruins 4, uppercase 3 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Blue Jackets 2, flyers 1 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Penguins 6, Senators 4 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Panthers 6, Oilers 0 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Golden Knights 4, Canadiens 3 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Kraken 3, Sharks 2 (NHL)
NHL reschedules games instead of breaks (NHL)
Eichel could be out for another month or two (NHL)
Orlov suspended for two games for kneeling (NHL)
Changes must come, says new Montreal GM (NHL)
ORee has number retired by Bruins (NHL)
NHL, NHLPA update the COVID-19 protocol (NHL)
Last Men In for All-Star Game announced (NHL)
Restart Knee Rehabilitation Prize for Canadiens (NHL)
Isles Johnston gets three-game ban for illegal checkESPN)
Maple Leafs puts three players on COVID list (ESPN)
2022 NHL All Star Game schedules announced (NHL)
HOCKEY WORLD
The future is bright for the PHF in Montreal (the ice garden)
PHF raises salary cap, expands next season (the ice garden)
Top hockey prospects match postponed due to virus (ESPN)
U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team Turns To NCAA (ESPN)
KHL suspends season for a week due to outbreaks (ESPN)
Ontario’s COVID restrictions move the PHF All-Star Showcase to Buffalo in 2022 (the ice garden)
Canada announces 2022 Olympic squadthe ice garden)
What life looks like now for Jack Jablonski (The Athletic) ten years after catastrophic hockey injury
Sources
2/ https://www.secondcityhockey.com/2022/1/21/22894555/chicago-blackhawks-news-updates-2022-nhl-regular-season-january-21-recaps-scores-highlights
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
