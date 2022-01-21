Meigs Health Matters… How to Motivate Your Child to Exercise

Sometimes it can be a real challenge for kids (and adults) to get enough daily activity. Some days I feel like there’s no way I can add anything to it. With busy family work schedules, school demands and extracurricular obligations, trying to fit in “exercise”

can feel so overwhelming. But it’s not necessary! It doesn’t even have to be called ‘exercise’! That word itself can sometimes feel intimidating. It might be best to think about it more in terms of just being ACTIVE. Being physically active has so many important benefits for our bodies, young and old. Strong muscles and bones, healthy weight, reduced risk of certain diseases, better sleep and mood, and even better attention span are just some of these benefits that regular exercise can do for us.

The best way for kids (and adults) to get exercise is to incorporate it into a daily routine, things they’re already doing, that are age-appropriate, and things that are interesting or fun for their fitness personality. Kids won’t do anything they don’t like in the long run, and if it’s not age appropriate, the child will quickly become bored, frustrated, or overwhelmed.

So, what in the world is a “fitness personality?” Children, like adults, are all different. Some may be non-athletes, some casual athletes, and some natural athletes. Likewise, there are several ways to motivate and incorporate physical activity into all types of personalities. Finding the right activities for the personality type—both kids and adults—meaning that those activities are much more likely to become something they aren’t too intimidated by and something they really enjoy doing on a regular basis.

For example, a non-athlete who has little interest in sports-related events is likely to feel uncomfortable playing on a sports team and may become very discouraged if pressured to do so. It is important for adults to remain open-minded and patient with children of this personality type. It’s okay if it takes several tries for something to ‘stick’. Remember that there are many non-athletic things to practice (see below). That said, a non-athlete is more likely to need the help and encouragement of an adult to get active and persevere. An adult with a positive attitude can help a child who does not like to be active.

On the other hand, a kid with an athletic personality probably won’t be satisfied with walking you a few times a week. This personality type is usually drawn to sports and competitive settings. Even though physical activity is naturally included in exercises/games for these children and you may not need to add much extra activity at home, it is important to encourage these children to stay active in their spare time and not just dependent to be a sport to keep fit. Youth sports don’t last forever. Even kids who play sports are at risk of getting way too much screen time and sitting.

The ‘casual athlete’ is somewhere in between. This could be a child who is somewhat interested in being active but may be happy shooting hoops on the playground or being a player in a recreational (not star player role) competition every now and then. This type of child can easily become discouraged and intimidated if the environment is too competitive or too intense, so finding the right team or league can be important.

Regardless of what “fitness personality” a child fits into, or maybe even somewhere in between, there are some simple things families can do to keep everyone’s fitness on track and motivate each other to stay active. There are so many ideas! Here are a few to get you thinking:

– When you go to the store, park in the place furthest away. The kids have to walk in with you anyway, so everyone might as well take some extra steps for the day! Walk wherever and whenever you can.

– Set your child’s electronic device with a screen time limit. If your family considers screen time a privilege, you can agree that once a limit has passed, the child should do an activity, or that the child can earn some screen time by doing an activity.

– If you have pets, walking those pets may be part of the child’s day-to-day responsibilities.

– Many digital watches can be programmed to send an alert when a person has been sitting too long and is inactive within a certain amount of time (this one is good for adults with desk jobs too!). These watches usually also have a built-in pedometer so you can track how active they’ve been all day.

– If your child is a gamer, there are several video game options that use dance, exercises and similar movements as part of the game. These are especially fun when adults try the game with the kids. Lots of laughs guaranteed!

– Every time a commercial/ad break comes along, you can turn it into an “activity break” for the family – for example, everyone has to do 20 jumping jacks (lots of choices here!) before the show starts again. If someone doesn’t, then that person has to do the dishes (or some other agreed-upon household chore).

– Take the stairs instead of the elevator wherever this is an option and reasonable for the child’s age.

– Walking/Hiking, Swimming, Skating, Cycling, Golf, Gymnastics, Martial Arts, Dance, Running & Jogging, Frisbee, Garden Work, Housework, Table Tennis, Trampoline, Tag, Jump Rope, 4 Square, PLAY FREE, Shoot Basketball, Whiffle Ball , backyard volleyball, team sports, archery, catching, kayaking/canoeing, hunting and fishing, playing in the park, gardening and farming, etc.

– Yoga or fitness classes. Some of these cost money, but there are also many free follow-up videos on the web for these activities, many specifically for kids! There are also many ideas for equipment-less moves that use only body weight for exercises (air squats, push-ups, etc.). Start slow and work your way up. Do these things regularly with your kids (age-appropriate) and you’ll both be amazed at how you improve over time.

Children learn by example, and they look to adults for guidance and encouragement, in all areas — not just exercise. Be active yourself and support your children’s interests. Try some of these ideas with your child. Who knows? You might even find something you didn’t even know you liked. When healthy physical activity habits are started early in life, children will come to see it as a regular and fun part of the daily routine. But it’s never too late to get started!

Simpson

Juli Simpson, RN, BSN, LSN, is Program Director for Maternal and Child Health, for the Meigs County Health Department