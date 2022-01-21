Green Bay Packers get pass-rushers Za’Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus back vs. San Francisco 49ers





GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Add Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus to the list of players the Green Bay Packers will have for Saturday night’s NFC division game against the San Francisco 49ers. The experienced pass-rushers were activated on Friday from the injured reserve, allowing them to return from an extended absence. That came a day after the Packers did the same for receiver Randall Cobb. Smith has not played since the regular season opener, when he aggravated a back injury that limited him during training camp. He played 18 snaps in that game and then had surgery. Mercilus tore the biceps in his left arm on Nov. 14 against the Seahawks. Neither is expected to launch and both will likely be on a limited number of snap counts due to their extended absence. Smith was expected to be one of the key players in Joe Barry’s new defensive coordinator system this season. He returned back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks, and his total of 26 sacks from the last two seasons combined was third in the NFL, behind only Aaron Donald and TJ Watt. But the second-team All-Pro missed most of training camp in 2020 due to back problems, and after taking 18 snaps in the season opener, he underwent surgery and hasn’t played since. Mercilus, who was signed on October 21, just days after being released by the Texans, was once considered lost for the season in his fourth game with the Packers, but surprisingly returned to training last week. Their addition, even in limited roles, means the Packers have four proven seasoned pass-rushers, including Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. The Packers let go of their defensive tackle Jack Heflin and cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who had both been on the team all season, to make way for Smith and Mercilus. There are still questions about whether left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander will be available on Saturday. Both were listed as questionable on the injury report. Bakhtiari missed more than a year with a torn ACL, but returned for the regular season finale in Detroit. He played the first 27 snaps of that game, and it was believed to be a precursor to his full-time play when the playoffs began. But Bakhtiari only practiced for one day this week – the second of three practices – and was listed as questionable. Alexander has not played since his shoulder injury in Week 4. Both he and Bakhtiari are already on the 53-man roster, so no extra move was needed to play.

