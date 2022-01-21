Sports
Oregon Ducks hosting big football recruiting weekend: A look at the visitors
The Oregon Ducks are set to host Dan Lannings first major recruiting weekend, as top prospects in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are all expected to arrive in Eugene.
Heres a look at the prospects expected to be in town:
Official visitors
4-star running back Jordan James (committed to Georgia) – The Nations No. 12 running back and No. 153 overall prospect is currently committed to Georgia, but is taking an official visit to Oregon to check out the Ducks.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound ball-carrier, out of Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) would be a significant addition to the offense late in the process.
James holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and several others.
4-star wide receiver/tight end Arlis Boardingham – A four-star prospect, Arlis Boardingham has seen his stock skyrocket since electing not to sign during the early signing period.
He already taken an official visit to Florida, his likely favorite, and is now set to check out Eugene.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete, out of Birmingham High School (Van Nuys, California), is a high school track athlete who runs the 100-meter dash, highlighting his impressive speed given his frame.
Boardingham is rated the nations No. 20 athlete, and No. 477 overall prospect.
3-star cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson – A 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback out of Texas, Jaelyn Davis-Robinson runs a 10.5 100-meter and has seen his sky rise in recent weeks.
The talented speedy corner said he could commit to the Ducks this weekend if his trip goes well.
Unofficial visitors
4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada (2023) – Rated the nations No. 5 quarterback and No. 40 overall prospect, California signal-caller Jaden Rashada could develop into a class headliner for his program of choice next year.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound athlete holds more than 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, Washington and others.
4-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot (2023) – Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a projected safety, is rated the nations no. 10 athlete and No. 102 overall prospect by 247Sports, and holds more than 40 early offers.
Theres major potential for him to rise in the rankings given his popularity among college programs.
4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant (2023) – Rodrick Pleasant, out of California powerhouse Junipero Serra High School (Gardena), is rated the nations no. 62 overall prospect and No. 9 corner back.
He has early offers from more than 20 programs.
Traditionally, USC is a pipeline program for Junipero Serra athletes, so hes going to be a tough pull out of the home state.
3-star cornerback Demarcus Houston (2023) – One of the top prospects in Oregon for next years class, Demarcus Houston holds an early offers from Oregon State.
He’s rated the nations No. 35 corner back.
4-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing (2024) – Dont be fooled by his four-star status, because hes just too young to early a five-star distinction so far.
Rushing is rated the nations No. 21 overall prospect and No. 1 edge rusher in the class of 2024.
He joined Recruiting with Andrew Nemec on 1080 The FAN this week to preview his trip:
— Andrew Nemec | [email protected] | @AndrewNemec
