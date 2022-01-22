Cleveland Open Men’s Tennis Tournament Benefits from Schedule’s Lucky Timing

CLEVELAND, Ohio The status of the Cleveland Opena traditional week-long men’s tennis tournament that kicks off in just over a week, is made possible in part by lucky timing.

Running from Monday, January 31 through Sunday, February 6, the fourth annual tournament takes place at the Cleveland Racquet Club in Pepper Pike. The club offers an intimate, casual setting, said tournament director Kyle Ross.

The tournament is wedged in after the Australian Open, which is underway, and the next ATP Tour event, which kicks off Feb. 6 in Dallas. That means many of the players who lose in Australia can head to the Cleveland event for a chance to stay in shape and possibly make some money before heading to Dallas.

As a result, Clevelands warm-up tournament is already a stronger-than-usual area, Ross said.

It is akin to music performers who have a date between, say, a concert in Pittsburgh and Indianapolis and as a result can squeeze a date at a club in Canton or a venue in Akron.

At least 10 players in the top 150 expressed interest in taking part in the Open, Ross said.

The lower level professional ATP event is free for most of the week, with fans sitting a few feet from the pitch.

It’s never really busy; it’s inherently intimate, said Ross, describing the club’s capacity of about 200. It’s free Monday through Thursday, with tickets ranging from $25 to $95 available for the last three days — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-6.

Players who participate in the Open are typically ranked between Nos. 150 and 300 in the world, with the draw being a chance to earn ATP ranking points and earn modest prize money. Ross said the winner takes home about $7,000, while a first-round loser can amass $500 consolation, which does not cover flights for a player and coach.

But tennis enthusiasts are looking forward to the field of tournaments, Ross said, adding that presales are higher than ever.

To use a golf analogy, competition is a little better than qualifying golfers, he said.

I’d say it’s actually a bit higher than Q-School, he said. In golf, the players you have at Q-School generally don’t play in the Masters or the US Open. In golf there is a clear level of separation. Many of them were at the Australian Open with these (tennis) players.

Ross is also one of the organizers behind the inaugural Tennis in the country, which was held at Jacobs Pavilion in August. The event attracted a number of ranked female players. Estonia Anett Kontaveit, currently seventh in the world in WTA Rankingcaptured the singles title.

I think what we’ve done with Tennis in the Land has allowed us to communicate with more tennis fans in the city. I think professional tennis has kind of gotten on the radar for the people of the city, he said.

Ross said that players at the Cleveland Open generally come in three types: rising star, fading star and journeyman. Some players have become stars on the ATP Tour, he added.

This year’s field includes Jack Sock, who was previously ranked No. 8 in the world; Tennys Sandgren, a two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist; and Andreas Seppi, who has 10 wins against top 10 players including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Ross said.

Even if you have the 200th ranked player right in front of you, Ross said, it’s pretty cool.

