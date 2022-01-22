Sports
Hockey Trip Brings Admirals Matt Tennyson Back to Milwaukee
Matt Tennysons last stop in the Milwaukee area will be a limited engagement just like the first. Probably not that long.
Ideally, his next home would be in Nashville. If not, another National Hockey League city.
And then, when the Milwaukee Admirals defenders’ professional hockey playing days are over, who knows where the hell will end.
I just kind of roll with the punches and where I am, said Tennyson, who lived in Hartland from fourth grade through his freshman year at Arrowhead High School.
I have a lake house in Michigan, I went to college in West Michigan, and many of my best friends live in Michigan, so I spend a lot of time there in the summers. My girlfriend is from New York. My parents are in Cali.
So I’m kind of a nomad at heart. That’s kind of how I like it too. Big cities, small cities, (smaller) cities, it’s all in my DNA.
Lake:‘I wasn’t going to survive’: Once crippled by OCD, a Milwaukee Admirals goalkeeper has become a mental health advocate in his sport
Lake:‘I love to work hard’: The Milwaukee Admirals give this former Wisconsin Badgers hockey player another chance
All things considered, Milwaukee is a good fit for Tennyson right now.
At the age of 31 he played501 professional games, including 166in the NHL, but has never had a full season at the top. Tennyson knows he can contribute regularly at the highest level in the right situation, but he also knows that there are far worse places than here when he plays in the minors.
It’s not San Diego weather-wise, Tennyson said, but to have a city with other big teams, obviously the Bucks, it just helps that there’s a lot of people in the city, that there’s more to do. And we also get good support for us here.
The idea of him joining the Admirals this season strikes Tennyson as a little odd. Although he developed in the Arrowhead system as a youth player and played under former Admiral Carl Valimont, he did not make the connection for a long time.
There are so many kids who play hockey, it’s such a small number of kids who go on to play professionally, Tennyson said. Just being in the area I think I went to a few Admiral games as a kid and never thought twice; it didn’t even occur to me at the time because i was so young.
It was just strange to be back in a way, but also exciting to be back. I have some friends who have stayed and live in the area, now married with kids and stuff. It’s definitely different to be back, but in a good way.
Born in Minneapolis, Tennyson lived in Michigan before coming to Wisconsin when his father, Tom, took a job at Kohls’ headquarters in Menomonee Falls. Then Matt and his parents moved to California in 2005 and lived in both San Jose and Los Angeles, the markets where the three United States NHL teams reside.
It was there that Tennyson took seriously a sport that he had previously seen as a game he would have loved to play with his friends, as they had played in football and golf.
Depending on where you play, of course, you’re exposed to different scouts and different people watching you, and I think that was the first time I was really exposed to the opportunity to play juniors or something like that, Tennyson said.
Playing junior for two years and three years in Western Michigan, he went on-draft and has signed a string of free-agent contracts with his hometown San Jose Sharks, the Carolina Hurricane, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and, last July, the Nashville Predators.
Although Tennyson had lived in the Milwaukee area for six years, that had been more than half of his life. When assigned to the Admirals, he needed a map to travel around the city for a while.
Well, Milwaukee has changed a lot, especially the downtown area, Tennyson said. Haven’t been to the suburbs in a very long time, but I’m going on a trip to Hartland soon to check out the old stomping grounds, walk around Arrowhead. Obviously with COVID it’s a little bit difficult to sort out some of these things.”
Tennyson joined the Predators on Thursday for his first NHL game of the season and provided an assist in a 5-2 win over Winnipeg. With the Admirals, he has three goals, eight assists and 24 penalty minutes while playing in 30 of the 37 Admirals games.
They know what I’ve got at the top, Tennyson said. They know I’ve played a handful of NHL games, I have the experience. It’s kind of in their hands. I can only do as much as I can, and that’s just playing hockey consistently.
Maybe when I was a little bit younger I thought about something more, but as I get older I kind of see both sides, how the company works, just the process of being summoned and playing and holding. There are a lot of factors that come into play and it’s not something I deal with on a daily basis.
He envisions his post-hockey days in a similar way.
A lot of people were born and raised in the same city and have all their families in one place and that’s just kind of what they’re comfortable with, Tennyson said. That’s not how my life has gone, and I’ve kind of adapted to that.
Sources
2/ https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/hockey/2022/01/21/hockey-journey-brings-admirals-matt-tennyson-back-milwaukee/6564101001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022