Hockey Trip Brings Admirals Matt Tennyson Back to Milwaukee

Matt Tennysons last stop in the Milwaukee area will be a limited engagement just like the first. Probably not that long.

Ideally, his next home would be in Nashville. If not, another National Hockey League city.

And then, when the Milwaukee Admirals defenders’ professional hockey playing days are over, who knows where the hell will end.

I just kind of roll with the punches and where I am, said Tennyson, who lived in Hartland from fourth grade through his freshman year at Arrowhead High School.

I have a lake house in Michigan, I went to college in West Michigan, and many of my best friends live in Michigan, so I spend a lot of time there in the summers. My girlfriend is from New York. My parents are in Cali.

So I’m kind of a nomad at heart. That’s kind of how I like it too. Big cities, small cities, (smaller) cities, it’s all in my DNA.

All things considered, Milwaukee is a good fit for Tennyson right now.

At the age of 31 he played501 professional games, including 166in the NHL, but has never had a full season at the top. Tennyson knows he can contribute regularly at the highest level in the right situation, but he also knows that there are far worse places than here when he plays in the minors.

It’s not San Diego weather-wise, Tennyson said, but to have a city with other big teams, obviously the Bucks, it just helps that there’s a lot of people in the city, that there’s more to do. And we also get good support for us here.

The idea of ​​him joining the Admirals this season strikes Tennyson as a little odd. Although he developed in the Arrowhead system as a youth player and played under former Admiral Carl Valimont, he did not make the connection for a long time.

There are so many kids who play hockey, it’s such a small number of kids who go on to play professionally, Tennyson said. Just being in the area I think I went to a few Admiral games as a kid and never thought twice; it didn’t even occur to me at the time because i was so young.

It was just strange to be back in a way, but also exciting to be back. I have some friends who have stayed and live in the area, now married with kids and stuff. It’s definitely different to be back, but in a good way.

Born in Minneapolis, Tennyson lived in Michigan before coming to Wisconsin when his father, Tom, took a job at Kohls’ headquarters in Menomonee Falls. Then Matt and his parents moved to California in 2005 and lived in both San Jose and Los Angeles, the markets where the three United States NHL teams reside.

It was there that Tennyson took seriously a sport that he had previously seen as a game he would have loved to play with his friends, as they had played in football and golf.

Depending on where you play, of course, you’re exposed to different scouts and different people watching you, and I think that was the first time I was really exposed to the opportunity to play juniors or something like that, Tennyson said.

Playing junior for two years and three years in Western Michigan, he went on-draft and has signed a string of free-agent contracts with his hometown San Jose Sharks, the Carolina Hurricane, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and, last July, the Nashville Predators.

Although Tennyson had lived in the Milwaukee area for six years, that had been more than half of his life. When assigned to the Admirals, he needed a map to travel around the city for a while.

Well, Milwaukee has changed a lot, especially the downtown area, Tennyson said. Haven’t been to the suburbs in a very long time, but I’m going on a trip to Hartland soon to check out the old stomping grounds, walk around Arrowhead. Obviously with COVID it’s a little bit difficult to sort out some of these things.”

Tennyson joined the Predators on Thursday for his first NHL game of the season and provided an assist in a 5-2 win over Winnipeg. With the Admirals, he has three goals, eight assists and 24 penalty minutes while playing in 30 of the 37 Admirals games.

They know what I’ve got at the top, Tennyson said. They know I’ve played a handful of NHL games, I have the experience. It’s kind of in their hands. I can only do as much as I can, and that’s just playing hockey consistently.

Maybe when I was a little bit younger I thought about something more, but as I get older I kind of see both sides, how the company works, just the process of being summoned and playing and holding. There are a lot of factors that come into play and it’s not something I deal with on a daily basis.

He envisions his post-hockey days in a similar way.

A lot of people were born and raised in the same city and have all their families in one place and that’s just kind of what they’re comfortable with, Tennyson said. That’s not how my life has gone, and I’ve kind of adapted to that.