Supercomputer predicts Premier League table final – and it’s bad news for Man Utd and Arsenal
Manchester United and Arsenal are both currently out of the Champions League spots and eager to finish in the top four… but a supercomputer predicts they won’t.
Manchester United will not qualify for next season’s Champions League, according to a supercomputer.
The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League and are in serious danger of missing out on a top four spot.
And if we are to believe the supercomputer of bettingexpert.com, Ralf Rangnick’s contender will finish in sixth place in May.
It is also bad news for Arsenal. The Gunners are currently sixth in the standings and many believe they will return to the European elite.
However, the supercomputer backs them up to finish fifth. Still, Arsenal fans would welcome a return to European football after finishing eighth last season.
Unless something dramatic happens, Manchester City and Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League this season.
The supercomputer thinks defending champions City will keep their title, while the Reds will finish one place behind.
That leaves Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham battling it out for the two remaining Champions League spots – and the latter being tipped to miss.
The reigning European champions are expected to finish third, while Antonio Conte’s Spurs are supported to finish fourth.
Then the Hammers come in seventh, Wolves in eighth, Leicester in ninth and Brighton in 10th to make up the top half of the table.
The supercomputer predicts that Aston Villa (11th), Crystal Palace (12th), Southampton (13th) and Leeds (14th) will all comfortably survive relegation, leaving six teams battling the fall.
Norwich are big favorites to finish at the bottom of the table, despite winning their most recent game to come within a safety point.
Burnley, who is currently bottom of the table, is supported to finish 19th. However, they are only three points away from safety with two games in hand.
The latest club tipped for a return to the championship is Watford, who are currently one point outside the relegation zone.
Perhaps most surprising is Newcastle’s last position in the Premier League, with the supercomputer predicting 17th place.
Although the Toon is the richest club in the world, they are currently in the relegation zone, having won just one game all season and played more games than their environment.
Brentford, who is enjoying a stellar first season in the Premier League, is tipped to finish 15th and managerless Everton are poised to avoid the drop to 16th.
Earlier this month spoke talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara supported Tottenham to finish for Man Utd and qualify for the Champions League.
“People will call me crazy and say I’m wearing my Spurs hat, but I really think Spurs is,” O’Hara said when asked for his prediction.
“We now have the manager and he instilled the disbelief that we were going to win games even if we didn’t play very well.
“We didn’t play very well against Watford, but we got a last minute result. We haven’t scored at the last minute like this in years.
“It’s great to see and I think if he gets support in the transfer window…I think we can get in.”
