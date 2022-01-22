Pitt Football Staff continues to identify talent and connect with under-recruited players early





Recruiting can be seen in the same way as beauty, it’s all in the eye of the beholder. Some players just fit better and are more likely to succeed in some programs than others Attempting to pursue four- and five-star talent doesn’t necessarily make you a good judge of talent. Believing to recruit and be the first program to extend an offer to a player who doesn’t get a lot of attention can be risky. However, having a track record of being able to hit and get in early or first at these “diamonds in the rough” shows your eye for talent and earns you the reputation of a good recruiter. During the Pat Narduzzi era, Pitt did a great job identifying underling players, developing them into solid college careers, and in some cases bringing their skills to the NFL. Here are just a few examples to prove this point, via Rivals rankings: Cornerback Dane Jackson– Two-star recruit. Pitt was his only Power Five offer. Drafted by and playing with the Buffalo Bills. Defensive end Patrick Jones– Two-star recruit. Developed into a first-team All-ACC player and was a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive End Rashad Weaver– Two-star recruit. Dropped by Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. Developed into first-team All-ACC player and was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Jason Pinnock– Pitt was one of two Power Five offers he had. Drafted by NY Jets in the fifth round. During the final three weeks of the 2021 season, Jason Pinnock was PFF’s 4th highest safety score (80.7) pic.twitter.com/rYKkoiUVQG – PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) January 18, 2022 Quarterback Kenny Pickett- Was committed to Temple before Tim Salem and Narduzzi got him to reverse his commitment to Pitt. The rest is history as he is on his way to becoming a first round pick. Linebacker Sirocea Dennis– Two-star recruit, was committed to the Air Force before Pitt became the only Power Five team to offer him. No doubt Dennis has been Pitt’s top linebacker for the past two seasons and is set for a great junior season. I could go on naming names, but I think you get the point. The Pitt staff is very good at identifying talent who may not be making headlines or being ranked highly by the national recruiting services, but who they believe have the opportunity to excel in their offensive and defensive systems. The reason I bring this up is that if PSN keeps track of the offers that Pitt offers on a daily basis and we see a lot of these types of players. The Panthers will be either the first Division I offer to certain players or the first Power Five team to offer them. Here are some players who fit that description and who have received Pitt offers this week. 2023 Defensive End Isaiah Nixon (St. Petersburg, Florida): First Power Five Offering 2024 defensive end Elias Rudolph (Cincinnati, Ohio): First Power Five Offering 2024 Defensive End Jordan Thomas (Ramsey, New Jersey): Second Class I offer. 2023 Defending Defender Shadarian Harrison (Polk County, Florida): First Division I offer. 2023 Defensive End Tyree Weathersby (Douglasville, Georgia): First Class I offer. 2024 Defending Defender Hyajah Miller (Polk County, Florida): First Division I offer. 2023 tight end/defensive end Maverick Gracio (West Palm Beach, Florida): Second Power Five Offer. 2023 athlete Vinkevus Pierre (West Palm Beach, Florida): First Class I offer. 2023 running back Keyjuan Brown (Atlanta, Georgia): First Power Five offering. 2025 running back Ziaire Stevens (Akron, Ohio): First Class I offer. 2023 Defensive End Kerrington Lee (West Palm Beach, Florida): Second Power Five Offer. 2024 defensive end Joshua Lloyd (Dillard High School, Florida): Second Power Five Offering. 2023 wide receiver Tastean Reddicks (Dillard High School, Florida): Second Power Five Offering. 2023 Defensive End Steven Curtis (Dwyer High School, Florida): First Class I Offer 2024 wide receiver Korey Duff (Melville, New York): Second Power Five offering. 2023 inside linebacker Rashad Henry (Miami, Florida): First Power Five offering. 2024 athlete Josiah Brown (Hicksville, New York): Second Power Five offering.

