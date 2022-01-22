Andy Murray questions tennis future after Australian Open exit





Andy Murray suffered a disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open on Thursday, when the former world No. 1 was defeated in straight sets by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel Load video Video not available The video will play automatically soon 8 Cancel Play now Andy Murray practices for Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray worried about his future after his humble defeat to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel at the Australian Open. Despite being outside the top 100 in the world, Murray’s campaign started impressively in Melbourne, where the former finalist showed all his iconic resilience by beating 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets. And he was widely expected to win against Daniel, 28, who had never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam before. But Murray failed to produce the tenacity of his first-round display and was outplayed completely, taking 6-4 6-4 6-4 at the John Cain Arena in what marked his first-ever defeat to a qualifier in a Slam-place. event.











The forlorn look the former World No. 1 had shot at his box spoke volumes, and despite raising his thumb to acknowledge the crowd as he left the track, he shook his head as he left the venue. Afterwards, the 34-year-old, who has defied all the odds by returning to professional action after undergoing hip surgery twice, was asked if he would return down in 2023. “Yes, I mean, yes, but not if I do what I did tonight too often this season,” was his non-committal reply. “This is a very important year for me for a number of reasons and I want to perform well in the big events. “Tonight is not good enough for me in that regard.” In the run-up to the Australian Open, Murray was defeated by Aslan Karatsev in the final of the Sydney International Classic, his first ATP final in almost three years. Despite recent improvements, the three-time Grand Slam winner hinted that he would think about his future once he was no longer able to influence major tournaments. “Making the second round of Slams is not something I find particularly motivating,” he continued. “I want to do better than that. I am really very disappointed. Very frustrated. “A heavy loss for me, that’s for sure.” Rather, Daniel didn’t try hard to hide his joy after taking one of the biggest scalps of his career. “It’s unbelievable to win such a big game,” he said afterwards. “It was a great level from me, I got nervous in the third set. “I tried not to make an issue of it – everyone said I played Murray – but I tried to treat it like a new game.” read more read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/tennis/andy-murray-australian-open-hip-26009497 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos