During the early signing period in December, BYU signed 19 recruits as part of its 2022 signing course. The traditional signing day is less than two weeks away and BYU technical staff is still finalizing the 2022 class. BYU staff extended four new grants to 2022 outlook. Today, we take a look at BYU’s recruiting team ahead of National Signature Day.

1. Jaxson Dart – QB

Not a high school recruit, but BYU has prioritized Jaxson Dart since he entered the NCAA transfer portal. The five-star transfer has visited Oklahoma, Ole Miss and BYU in the past week.

National headlines have indicated that Ole Miss of Oklahoma are the favorites to land Dart’s services from the get-go, but BYU received Dart on campus for a visit this week.

Where is BYU located: The more time that passes, the more I enjoy BYU’s chances of bringing home the Corner Canyon alum. After visiting Ole Miss and Oklahoma, Dart still wanted to visit BYU to learn more about the program. Remember, during the ’21 hiring cycle, Dart never had the chance to make an official visit to BYU due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There was some optimism from Provo after the visit, and Coach Roderick’s relationship with Dart spans several years. Dart can only pick one school, but I believe BYU is firmly in the mix. In the end, BYU might not be the move and Ole Miss could be making promises to Dart about game time that BYU couldn’t make. I wouldn’t label BYU as the favorite to land Dart’s services, but I also wouldn’t feel confident enough to bet against the Cougars.

2. Dom Henry – WR

BYU has been in contact with Dom Henry for about two weeks now. The Florida native is preparing to attend Nease High School, where he led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season.

Henry has a 4.46-fifty-yard dash and he has competitive offers from Air Force, Army. Henry has already visited the Army and Navy, and he confirms that… Cougs daily that he is making an official visit to BYU next weekend.

Where is BYU located: Unless another school invades and Henry’s visiting plans change, BYU must be seen as the favorite to provide Henry’s services. BYU is Henry’s only Power Five offering (weird to say that, huh?)

3. Roman Rashada – DB

Roman Rashada is at Diablo Valley College (California) where he played several positions in the defensive backfield last season. He has a competitive offer from the University of Washington – the Huskies offered him a scholarship just before the New Year. He also hears from Boise State, and he will be at the University of Oregon for a visit this weekend.

Where is BYU located: Rashada hasn’t scheduled a visit to Provo yet, but he could come next week. Until Rashada gets to experience the BYU campus in person, the Cougars shouldn’t be considered a favorite here. The next few days are going to be critical because if they get him on campus for an official visit then I really like their chances.

Rashada has admired BYU’s program since he was younger, and he reached out to BYU and made contact.

4. Korbyn Green – DB

Korbyn Green received an offer from BYU on Thursday evening after a home visit to Jernaro Gilford. Green is preparing for Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma, and has an official visit to BYU scheduled for next weekend.

Where is BYU located: BYU is the first FBS school to offer Green a scholarship. He also hears from Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma, but an offer from those schools may not come before signing day. Unless one of those schools invades and changes its visiting plans, BYU will be the go-to for Green’s services.

5. Carson Tujague – DE/LB

Carson Tujague is the son of former BYU striker Garrett Tujague. Tujague followed Bronco Mendenhall to Virginia in 2016 and he was detained by Virginia’s new staff. Tujague is a versatile athlete who can play defensive, linebacker or even tight end at the next level. BYU coach Preston Hadley has expanded Tujague’s offer, so for now we expect him to finish on the defensive if he chooses BYU.

Where is BYU located: Carson has competing offers from Navy and FIU. He’s been on campus for a visit, and he’s obviously familiar with the program thanks to his father’s tenure in Provo. Currently, I see BYU as the favorite to land its services.

Other names to watch

Here are a few more names to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks. Not all of these players are offered a scholarship, but some of them can end up as PWO in Provo.

Derek Boyd II – RB

Derek Boyd is a great running back from California who has been in touch with BYU. He will be visiting BYU later this month.

Taboo “Snoop” Amaama – OL

The Skyridge OL has been in contact with BYU for months. He will make an official visit at the end of this month.

Evan Johnson – DB

Evan Johnson is a great athlete from California. He runs a sub-11 100M and he would make an excellent pickup as a PWO.

