Sports
HDM2022: Prior Lake and East Grand Forks collide on Hockey Day
The essentials
Who: East Grand Forks Green Wave vs. Prior Lake Lakers – Boys Hockey
Drop puck: 13:00 CT
Watch: Bally Sports North
True: Blakeslee Stadium, Mankato
Prior Lake
As part of Hockey Day Minnesota, a team naturally wants to win the game. But in an event as special as this, there’s a lot more to it than winning and losing, said Prior Lake boys’ hockey coach Joe Pankratz.
“When you look at it big, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these kids,” Pankratz said.
The Lakers have many seniors on their roster this season, including goalkeeper Tyler Boschee. A third year starter, Boschee is 35-13-4 in his career. His 24 save shutout on December 11 at Eagan earned him his 32nd career win, breaking Joe Buechler’s school record of 31 wins (2000-04).
“I think the most important thing is that he doesn’t get upset,” Pankratz said. “He’s just really comfortable. Consistent and solid right there in the net for us.”
Senior strikers Alex Bump (Vermont commit), Sam Rice and Will Schumacher often skate together in a row, although they can be moved as Pankratz said he is looking for “that happy medium of depth and chemistry.” Even when they don’t play together, they are still talented individually. All three players returned this season after playing juniors in the fall. Hockey Day Minnesota played a big part in the returns, according to Pankratz.
Bump is the team’s top scorer with 17 goals and 31 points in their first 14 games for the Lakers. Pankratz calls him the “engine of the team” and someone they rely on quite a bit.
“He controls the game,” Pankratz said. “When he’s there, he’s got the puck. And when he wants the puck, he’s usually going to get the puck.”
Schumacher brings good visibility and a good shot. He consistently tops the team’s stats, leading the Lakers in goals and scoring in his sophomore season (16-19-35) and junior (15-21-36). He is Bump’s second this season with six goals and 17 points in 14 games.
Rice missed the first six games of the season before sitting out a few more due to COVID-19, but contributed nine points in his seven games. He’s got really good hands, good feet and “he’s got a really good bike” that rides on the ice all the time, Pankratz said. The younger brother, junior Joe Rice, has not lined up with his brother Sam, so expect to see them some time together on the ice during Hockey Day.
Senior Riley Dueber is an “unsung hero” and consistently the second best player (after Bump) on the team this season, Pankratz said. Dueber is quick with a good shot and he also announces the starting grids in the locker room before every match. On the younger side, freshman Levi Eiter is only going to get better this season and will be someone to “keep an eye on,” Pankratz said.
On the defense, senior Jackson Anderson leads the way (4-8-12 through 12 games) as someone who, according to his coach, played many minutes and is strong on the skates.
“He punishes boys,” Pankratz said. “He’s very physical, but he’s got incredible hands and a great vision. He’s one of the best passers I’ve coached.”
The rest of the defensive core consists of role players. Seniors Justin Simonson and Richard Carsten are both solid skaters who also play a lot of minutes.
East Grand Forks
East Grand Forks was already set to play on Hockey Day Minnesota in 2021 before it was postponed due to the pandemic. Last season’s team ran to the semifinals of the Class 1A tournament, taking in 11 players from that squad. The Green Wave also lost five of last year’s six defenders, either through graduation or players transitioning to junior hockey.
“It was just a lot of pieces that we had to replace,” said coach Tyler Palmiscno. “We’re still waiting for people to step into those roles.”
So this year’s roster in Mankato looks a little different from the team fans who watched at the last state tournament. The green wave is below .500, in the midst of a “bit of a bad year,” Palmiscno said, coming the week after losing seven of the past eight games.
The Green Wave rolls in with junior Jaksen Panzer as the top scorer; he collected 17 goals and 32 points in the first 14 games of this season. He has already surpassed his goal tally from last season when he scored 14 goals and 36 points in 23 games, taking second place in the team. Panzer committed himself to the University of North Dakota as a freshman.
“When he plays well, he’s relentless,” Palmiscno said. “He really has the mentality that he will do everything he can to make a game or help his team win.”
Sophomores Grady Magner and Brock Schultz follow Panzer in scoring, each with 15 points to 14 games. Senior Zach Stocker (4-4–8 in 14 games) is another leader on the team with the consistency of his game. While he hasn’t scored many goals, Palmiscno says daily leadership is extremely important to the team.
The Green Wave goes into the net with a tandem of second-year goalkeepers in Chase Mero and Lucas Wavra. They are both making their way into varsity competitions this season and have been very good in the net at times, Palmiscno said. Mero saw some time in goal last year and went 3-1-0.
Hockey Day is unlike any other game on the schedule, even from big games like the section or state tournaments when teams try to simplify their games, Palmiscno said.
“I think we’re going to encourage our kids to look around and enjoy it,” Palmiscno said. “Really let it all come to your mind because it’s pretty special to be a part of it.”
Photos courtesy of Rick Olsen/SWNewsMedia (Prior Lake) and Russell Hons (EGF)
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/wild/news/hdm2022-priorlake-egf-012122/c-330019630
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022