HDM2022: Prior Lake and East Grand Forks collide on Hockey Day

Prior Lake

As part of Hockey Day Minnesota, a team naturally wants to win the game. But in an event as special as this, there’s a lot more to it than winning and losing, said Prior Lake boys’ hockey coach Joe Pankratz.

“When you look at it big, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these kids,” Pankratz said.

The Lakers have many seniors on their roster this season, including goalkeeper Tyler Boschee. A third year starter, Boschee is 35-13-4 in his career. His 24 save shutout on December 11 at Eagan earned him his 32nd career win, breaking Joe Buechler’s school record of 31 wins (2000-04).

“I think the most important thing is that he doesn’t get upset,” Pankratz said. “He’s just really comfortable. Consistent and solid right there in the net for us.”

Senior strikers Alex Bump (Vermont commit), Sam Rice and Will Schumacher often skate together in a row, although they can be moved as Pankratz said he is looking for “that happy medium of depth and chemistry.” Even when they don’t play together, they are still talented individually. All three players returned this season after playing juniors in the fall. Hockey Day Minnesota played a big part in the returns, according to Pankratz.

Bump is the team’s top scorer with 17 goals and 31 points in their first 14 games for the Lakers. Pankratz calls him the “engine of the team” and someone they rely on quite a bit.

“He controls the game,” Pankratz said. “When he’s there, he’s got the puck. And when he wants the puck, he’s usually going to get the puck.”

Schumacher brings good visibility and a good shot. He consistently tops the team’s stats, leading the Lakers in goals and scoring in his sophomore season (16-19-35) and junior (15-21-36). He is Bump’s second this season with six goals and 17 points in 14 games.

Rice missed the first six games of the season before sitting out a few more due to COVID-19, but contributed nine points in his seven games. He’s got really good hands, good feet and “he’s got a really good bike” that rides on the ice all the time, Pankratz said. The younger brother, junior Joe Rice, has not lined up with his brother Sam, so expect to see them some time together on the ice during Hockey Day.

Senior Riley Dueber is an “unsung hero” and consistently the second best player (after Bump) on the team this season, Pankratz said. Dueber is quick with a good shot and he also announces the starting grids in the locker room before every match. On the younger side, freshman Levi Eiter is only going to get better this season and will be someone to “keep an eye on,” Pankratz said.

On the defense, senior Jackson Anderson leads the way (4-8-12 through 12 games) as someone who, according to his coach, played many minutes and is strong on the skates.

“He punishes boys,” Pankratz said. “He’s very physical, but he’s got incredible hands and a great vision. He’s one of the best passers I’ve coached.”

The rest of the defensive core consists of role players. Seniors Justin Simonson and Richard Carsten are both solid skaters who also play a lot of minutes.

East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks was already set to play on Hockey Day Minnesota in 2021 before it was postponed due to the pandemic. Last season’s team ran to the semifinals of the Class 1A tournament, taking in 11 players from that squad. The Green Wave also lost five of last year’s six defenders, either through graduation or players transitioning to junior hockey.

“It was just a lot of pieces that we had to replace,” said coach Tyler Palmiscno. “We’re still waiting for people to step into those roles.”

So this year’s roster in Mankato looks a little different from the team fans who watched at the last state tournament. The green wave is below .500, in the midst of a “bit of a bad year,” Palmiscno said, coming the week after losing seven of the past eight games.

The Green Wave rolls in with junior Jaksen Panzer as the top scorer; he collected 17 goals and 32 points in the first 14 games of this season. He has already surpassed his goal tally from last season when he scored 14 goals and 36 points in 23 games, taking second place in the team. Panzer committed himself to the University of North Dakota as a freshman.

“When he plays well, he’s relentless,” Palmiscno said. “He really has the mentality that he will do everything he can to make a game or help his team win.”

Sophomores Grady Magner and Brock Schultz follow Panzer in scoring, each with 15 points to 14 games. Senior Zach Stocker (4-4–8 in 14 games) is another leader on the team with the consistency of his game. While he hasn’t scored many goals, Palmiscno says daily leadership is extremely important to the team.

The Green Wave goes into the net with a tandem of second-year goalkeepers in Chase Mero and Lucas Wavra. They are both making their way into varsity competitions this season and have been very good in the net at times, Palmiscno said. Mero saw some time in goal last year and went 3-1-0.

Hockey Day is unlike any other game on the schedule, even from big games like the section or state tournaments when teams try to simplify their games, Palmiscno said.

“I think we’re going to encourage our kids to look around and enjoy it,” Palmiscno said. “Really let it all come to your mind because it’s pretty special to be a part of it.”

Photos courtesy of Rick Olsen/SWNewsMedia (Prior Lake) and Russell Hons (EGF)