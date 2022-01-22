Anderson returns to training as Quinn undergoes injury evaluations





Buffalo Sabers goalkeeper Craig Anderson was a full-fledged participant in Friday’s training session, a positive step in his recovery from the upper-body injury that had left him without him for nearly three months. The good news about Anderson came when the Sabers suffered another loss for their forward group. Jack Quinn — who scored and assisted his first NHL goal against Dallas on Thursday — suffered a lower-body injury during that game and was unable to practice. The extent of his injury is still being evaluated. Quinn previously missed all of December with mononucleosis. Despite his long absence, he is level with 18 goals, including seven since returning from his illness on January 5.

“He’s a young guy, he’ll come out of this even better,” said Sabers coach Don Granato. “Young guys, when they get time out, they don’t stop improving. It sounds funny, it sounds strange, but it’s like when he had mono, everyone was worried about how he was going to come back. Well, he came back even better. “They internalize more. They can step back and take in some things from a different angle and it helps them.” Video: AFTER THE PRACTICE: Granato Quinn, 20, was recalled on Thursday to join the lineup in lieu of Kyle Okposo, which is considered from week to week. He played in the top power play unit and scored his first NHL goal on a shot from the crossbar. “At least Jack was in the game and showed us what Jack can do,” Granato said. “Nice to see that. Injuries are of course part of the game and that is a shame.” Anderson confirmed that his upper body injury occurred when Sharks forward Tomas Hertl made contact with him while scoring a goal in San Jose on Nov. 2. The 40-year-old had a 0.921 rescue rate starting six of Buffalo’s first nine games. . “It’s been a lot of long days here, getting treatments, the off-ice stuff, so just going out with the boys and realizing that hockey is fun and puts a smile on your face when you’re out there having fun with them, it was good,” Anderson said. “It was an eye opener. I haven’t been on the ice in a while, so rhythm and timing, conditioning, etc., it all comes into play here.” Anderson estimated that it will take five to seven training sessions to regain his fitness and rhythm in goal. “A lot of it right now is seeing pucks, getting the rhythm back,” he said. “It’s very different when you see coaches throwing pucks at you, doing some range-of-motion versus full-on, full-speed, weird rushes, guys coming to the slot with the puck. So there’s going to be some time to work through that I want to make sure I’m comfortable in that situation before I say I’m ready to go.” Granato confirmed that it will be Anderson’s net when he is ready to return. The Sabers currently have a goalkeeper tandem of Aaron Dell and Michael Houser of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) week to week and Dustin Tokarskic indefinitely due to ongoing symptoms of COVID-19. Malcolm Subban is expected to miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair an upper body injury. “He’s such a pro and a veteran,” Granato said. “He knows what he needs. He knows how he feels about the issue he’s dealing with and he knows what it takes to get back to his personal level. It’s unbelievable when you see him on the ice because he has a presence in the net, he looks like a petite fellow walking around here, unobtrusive, but when he puts on that gear and how he stands and how he holds his stance, he’s just present in the net. You see he’s been a number one goalkeeper in the NHL. It’s really nice to see him doing what he wants to do again. “…When he’s ready to go, he’s just earned that and he’ll be back in that net.” Friday training Jacob Bryson, who missed three games with a lower body injury, skated with the team and could potentially play against Philadelphia on Saturday. Casey Mittelstadt also practiced for the second straight day, though his return from an upper-body injury will likely wait until Tuesday in Ottawa. “Casey is such a competitor and he is fearless,” Granato said. “We love that. We have to look after him. He needs some practice time. I don’t feel comfortable putting him in tomorrow. He hasn’t had enough practice for me, I’m just looking at him today, But he’ll probably bark at me to be in that lineup tomorrow.”

