Steve Smith denied place in final series, Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League, schedule, teams

It started as a casual conversation between Moises Henriques and Steve Smith on Wednesday morning.

The pair had been close friends for 15 years and believed Smith would be allowed to represent the Sydney Sixers in the BBL final after the postponement of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Sixers coach Greg Shipperd wanted Smith as much as the batter.

Smith was so excited that he flew to Melbourne on Thursday and connected with his teammates.

So how did it come to this? One of the world’s best hitters, available and enthusiastic, knocked back from playing for the club he led to a Champions League win in a league ruled by his primary employer?

Steve Smith will not play in the BBL final. Source: AAP

ACCORDING TO THE BOOK

The Sixers claim they did everything by the book.

The departure of Englishman James Vinces on January 5 opened up a spot on the list, which they refused to fill due to the coincidence that a gun international became available.

Five days later, on January 10, Cricket Australia announced the formation of a local substitute pool.

Amid the daily Covid drama that forced the Melbourne Stars to play a severely depleted XI on January 2 and 3, the governing body allowed each franchise to nominate one cricketer who would train with them and live under tight bubble protocols.

At this point, the Sixers could have nominated Smith. But if they had, another franchise would have risked choosing him if they had an opening first. In addition, the Sixers and Smith did not see him as an opportunity to play given the tight turnaround between the Ashes and the ODI series against New Zealand.

Smith’s availability differed from other returning Ashes stars, which is why the Sixers didn’t sign him up at the start of the summer.

Ashes stars return for Strikers

Alex Carey and Travis Head (Strikers) were unsure about playing Test cricket, Nathan Lyon was unlikely to play in the one day series, Usman Khawaja was dubious at best for both and so on.

But the canceled Australia v New Zealand ODI series changed everything.

In the first week of January, the rules around the local player substitution pool were ticked off by all eight BBL clubs and it worked to some extent. Braden Stepien provided backup wicket-keeping coverage for the Scorchers, as did Jake Doran for the Stars.

But it was also agreed in these meetings that no players from outside the CA pool could be selected. At the time, there was no reason to believe that Smith would become available for the final.

Steve Smith is disappointed he won't be part of the Sixers three-peat chase. Source: Getty Images

WHEN RULES ARE RULES

On 9 February 2020, a host of former champions took part in a charity match at the St Kilda Cricket Ground to raise money for people affected by the bushfires in NSW.

Ellyse Perry bowled to Sachin Tendulkar, Justin Langer opened the blow and Brian Lara flew in from the West Indies. $7.8 million was raised.

Three days earlier, the Stars had secured a place in the BBL 09 final by beating the Thunder by 28 runs. In the 24 hours after the game, they asked Cricket Australia if the final could be moved to the MCG, even though the Sixers had won the hosting rights.

Their reasoning was twofold: First, the weather forecasts in Sydney were poor. There was doubt that a full game would be possible (it ended up being 12 overs per side game, which the Sixers won).

The second reason had to do with the Bushfire Relief Match. Cricket Victoria wanted to play it as a curtain for the final, with 90,000 people at the MCG.

The Sydney Sixers rejected the Stars request, telling CA they had earned the right to host the final and would not allow the match to be rescheduled.

They said moving a match based on a weather forecast would set a worrying precedent. Moreover, according to the people involved in these conversations at the time, rules were rules.

This week, the shoe is on the other foot. The Sixers asked CA to change the rules and the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades were both against allowing Smith to play in the BBL final.

Steve Smith is said to have brought star power to the BBL final series. Source: AAP

LEBRON, KOHLI, BRADY… SMITH?

Speaking to foxsports.com.au on Friday morning, Cricket NSW chief executive and former New Zealand skipper Lee Germon admitted he was frustrated by the events of the past 48 hours.

Would this happen to LeBron in the NBA? Sorry Tom Brady in the NFL, or Virat Kohli in the IPL. You can’t play because at one point we had a change. It would never happen, Germon said.

If we are serious that the BBL is a fan and is a great league and we have Smith who wants to play and who is and can be the deputy captain of Australia then that just doesn’t make sense. The players, me and the club are very frustrated and disappointed.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said the request was rejected on the grounds that further amendment to the competition rules was unanimously rejected by other state associations/clubs in the interest of fairness.

Except it wasn’t unanimous.

The Thunder were happy for Smith to play, meaning three of the five finalists were against. Cricket Australia found a 60 percent majority among clubs still in the tournament, but no unanimous consensus.

Smiths Test teammate Travis Head will play for the Strikers in the final series. Source: Getty Images

CA chief Nick Hockley’s consultative approach annoyed the Sixers, who felt the governing body had to make the right decision for the good of the game.

After the Sixers submitted the request, it was rejected by the BBL’s technical committee and then approached by state CEOs.

I don’t think it’s fair for states to agree 100 percent on this sort of thing, Germon continued.

It’s where CA has the ultimate leadership responsibility to make the call.

The Hobart Day-Night Test changed times that clashed with the BBL derby. CA asked our opinion and we said we would prefer the derby to stay as it is, which would give the derby two hours of clarity.

But it was decided to move the day-night game. Of course, CA has the ultimate decision-making authority. This is more about wanting consensus and opinion. I think CA had to make a decision in the interest of the competition.

He added: We could fill this spot from the pool of local substitute players. So we can replace him with a good club player, but not Australia’s vice-captain because he’s not in that Covid-free pool, even though he’s been in a bubble with the Test team.

This was within the rules as it happened two and a half weeks ago.

All it takes is that if you have a hub of players, come from there with a replacement cricketer or another player who conforms to the principles of that hub. So he should be Covid free and has lived by those protocols. That would be all it takes. It’s such a small adjustment to the rules that were changed two weeks ago.

Khawaja responds to 'nice gesture'

INTEGRITY OR ENTERTAINMENT?

The Smith issue reflects broader concerns among key stakeholders at the BBL. To what extent should it be an entertainment product, not unlike a musical or a movie?

Or is it a legitimate cricket league that aims to grow the sport and develop young cricketers into international stars?

Or maybe it’s a money-making exercise that has already lost many of its core principles in just 11 years of existence?

Opinions differ between clubs, players and CA. But in general, sources contacted by foxsports.com.au agree on one thing: the BBL isn’t what it used to be.

As one insider noted, if entertainment is the only priority, why not give Glenn Maxwell a shot when he gets fired for under 10? But if integrity is the main focus, how can the Stars be forced to take to the field with a fraction of their best team available twice in two days? (The Stars missed the final by one point and were privately frustrated that they had to play on January 2 and 3).

Anyway, CA is walking on a delicate tightrope. If entertainment is overemphasized with bells, whistles, and gimmicks, they risk compromising integrity. If rules cannot be changed in strange Covid times, they could be accused of decontaminating the product.

Canes batter Gades to final place

It makes no sense to us as players… it’s just very disappointing, Sixers veteran Dan Christian told SEN Radio on Friday.

One of the criticisms of the Big Bash, given that it has played in many foreign leagues, all other leagues have the best local players.

So the IPL has all the Indian guys playing, the Caribbean league has all the West Indians playing and so on, while we never really had access to our Aussie guys.

And now they would get access because this series was postponed in New Zealand and Australia and would still ban them from playing our domestic league.

To have someone like Steve available and then turn that back makes no sense to me.

Then, on Friday afternoon, Henriques had this to say: to be a little dissatisfied would be an understatement. The Sixers are not happy at all that Steve Smith is not allowed to play in the BBL final. I can’t believe it stopped due to a two week old rule being made on the fly.

The English great Michael Vaughan agreed and posted on Instagram: This is totally insane!!! Why wouldn’t you want a superstar to play????

WHERE TO NOW?

Germon confirmed to foxsports.com.au that Sixers and Cricket NSW would not appeal against Cricket Australias decision, but regretted the outcome.

We understand that rules were introduced two weeks ago, but even in these times you have to be flexible and all we asked for was a return to normal business, Germon said.

The next time Australian fans see Smith will be against Sri Lanka on February 11.