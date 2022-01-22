Sports
Maple Leafs coach remains confident despite recent struggles, bloated leads
Sheldon Keefe said his confidence in the Toronto Maple Leafs remains steadfast despite calling them out for a “soft” performance in their most recent game.
“My strong belief in this team has not changed in any way,” the Maple Leafs coach said Friday. “It’s just the fact that last night with the lead with the lead in the second and third periods, we lowered our standards, and we can’t win by playing that way.”
The Maple Leafs lost 6-3 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, losing a two-goal lead after the first period and conceding five goals in a row.
Keefe criticized his team for the way it played, saying: “Today I just thought we played soft and we made bad decisions defensively. We couldn’t arrange anything. It was just very different. Every game was different, so it’s difficult to talk about patterns other than the obvious that we gave up leads I thought we were exposed today because we were a team that was just soft, soft and aimless, and just played the game and hoped it was will succeed.”
While the criticism was perceived as harsh, players said the message was received, especially following a recent trend of building early leads to waste.
“I don’t think he’s wrong”, defender Morgan Rielly said. “I think as a group we have to do more in the defensive zone. We have to protect our keeper and our net front a little more.”
In four of the past five games, the Maple Leafs (24-10-3) squandered a two-goal lead in each game.
Toronto will try to return to its defensive base when it plays Saturday with the New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, MSG+ 2, ESPN+, NHL Live).
“Regardless of what Sheldon said in public, I think it would be communicated.” [regardless] to the group that we have to be a lot better”, captain John Tavares said.
The trend of not protecting leads started with a 5-4 loss of overtime at the Colorado Avalanche on January 8. Three days later, Toronto survived a late wave from the Vegas Golden Knights and won 4-3 in a shootout.
After losing 2-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on January 12, the Maple Leafs blew a 3-1 lead after one period against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, but rallied in the third period to go 6-5. to win. forward Ilya Micheev broke a 5-5 draw with 3:15 remaining.
Video: [email protected]: Mikheyev scores a goal from a bad angle
Keefe said part of the reason for the fight can be attributed to the fact that the opposition has worn out.
The Rangers game, he said, was different. In his mind, his team was far too loose on its own end and not nearly hard enough on the puck, issues he believes must be addressed if they are to achieve their goal of a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“We have a team that is difficult to play against when we are at our best,” said Keefe. “We are a team that has played with the best in the League and counted us among the best in the League. And that’s thanks to the basic competitiveness and the physical structure of our structure. We continue to work on consistency.”
Keefe said his public concerns were voiced to his team during the second break of the Rangers game.
“My message was pretty much there,” he said. “I mean, I don’t say things to the media, especially if it’s in the sense that I haven’t mentioned it yet or spoken to the team in that tone, so they don’t get surprised in that sense. .
“My message to the team is what I said before: we have played at a high level and at a high level all season and the expectation I had of our team is based on what we have shown to do. We We did it all through the season and last season for that matter.”
