India vs South Africa highlights, 2nd ODI in Paarl, Full Cricket Score: Proteas wins by seven wickets, closes ODI series





India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI Match Today: Aiden Markram takes the winning point! South Africa beat India by seven wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and it looks like the Indian team will return home empty-handed after all! Example: India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in Paarl: Live Streaming and Live Broadcast of Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket Match India will face South Africa in the 2nd ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl. After losing the Test series, India did not start well in the ODI series as they were defeated in the first ODI in Paarl. The second match will again take place at the same venue and India would try hard to come back and equalize. India’s bowlers got off to a good start after South Africa chose to hit in the first ODI and reduced the Proteas to 68/3 over in the 18th. However, Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen got together and struck a match-turning partnership of 204 to propel South Africa to 296. India’s bowling in the middle overs was disappointing as they couldn’t find a way to break the tie and the spinners were put under pressure when Van der Dussen used sweeps and reverse sweeps to disrupt them. A much better middle overs performance is the need of the hour. India chased the target and got off to a good start as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul added 46 for the opening wicket. Dhawan played a good knockout of 79 and then snatched a 92 point tie with Kohli (51). But then India lost its way and the middle order collapsed. People like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer would try to stand up and make it up this time. South Africa, on the other hand, would be looking for a new series. They have gained a lot of confidence and that is also reflected in their body language. However, they expected more from the top order that failed in the last game. Markram’s shape was a concern. He also wrestled in the Test series. He would do anything to get back to his best. With India looking to bounce back and South Africa looking to finish the series, we can expect a cracker. Here are all the details on the second ODI between South Africa and India. When will the second ODI between South Africa and India take place? The second ODI between India and South Africa will take place on January 21, 2022. What is the venue for the South Africa-India match? The match will take place in Boland Park, Paarl When does the match start? The match starts at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.30pm IST. Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa match?? The match will be broadcast onStar Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available onDisney + Hotstar. You can also browsefirstpost.comfor live updates and over-by-over commentary.

