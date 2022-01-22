Weber State Football: Offensive Coordinator Matt Hammer Leaves WSU, Steps Away From Football | News, Sports, Jobs

Weber State Football will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Hammer has left the WSU coaching staff and is stepping out of football altogether. It’s a move he describes as necessary for his family and takes him away from the sport after spending the last 16 years as a coach.

I’m looking forward to a chance to do something different and have a little more normalcy, and hopefully that creates an environment that’s better for our family, Hammer told the Standard Examiner on Friday. I’ve coached over 175 football games and wouldn’t trade those days for anything. Loved every second.

His wife, Sheena, runs a local gym and between that and the time it takes for coaching and recruiting, they came to a crossroads.

We just had to make a decision to support our kids in the right way and be better parents, Hammer said. He took a job as a project manager for a local construction company.

Hammer was hired for his second stint on WSU’s coaching staff in 2019 to coach linebackers. He was selected by Jay Hill as the 2020 offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a position he held in his first stint at WSU, when Dave Schramm left to coach running backs at Utah State.

Entering his ninth season as head coach, Hammer’s departure will see Hill take on his fifth offensive coordinator, with Steve Clark, Fesi Sitake, Schramm and Hammer each holding the position for two seasons.

Hammer previously coached WSU from 2007-12 before leaving to become head coach at Weber High School from 2013-18, where he led a resurgence for the Warriors football program that became a team to beat in Region 1. WHS immediately broke a 20-plus game-losing slip in his first season and won regional titles in 2017 and 2018.

In Hammers’ first season back in the play-calling seat, Spring 2021, the Weber States offense took a big production jump at 415 yards per game, up from 340 in 2019, but the scoring stayed the same at 27 points. per game with red zone problems plaguing the production of points.

The fall 2021 season was less fruitful with 365 yards per game and WSU’s offense struggled against good teams, but the team averaged 31 points per game, helped by its last two wins: a 62-0 sticking of Southern Utah and a 48-17 defeat of Northern Colorado that saw the WSUs defense return three interceptions for touchdowns.

We’ve taken steps in the right direction, right on the point of being really, really good, Hammer said. Obviously, the hardest part that went through, and it’s a lot for me, is that we’ve played four quarterbacks all year through injury. Keep that guy healthy, all the tools are there to be very successful.

I do believe they still have a good football team, and I’m excited to be in the stands and watch them play in the fall.

Hammer thanked all of his former players and coaches between the two schools and gave Hill his support as he went along.

(Hill) is very special in a profession that can go so skewed and sideways at times. He just gets it, Hammer said. It turned out to be an easy conversation with him when I was afraid of it because I didn’t want to leave him. He gets it, and so is everything Weber State does.

Weber State is looking to recover from a 6-5 season in which it missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Whoever takes over as offensive coordinator will do so with third-year quarterback Bronson Barron, along with junior Kylan Weisser and sophomore. Creyton Cooper.

WSU also returns a bevy of running back talent in Josh Davis, Dontae McMillan, Kris Jackson and Damon Bankston. Ty MacPherson leads the returning receivers, a group that will have to go without speedster Rashid Shaheed for the first time since 2016.

The next day for the Wildcats, the regular signing day is February 2 on the way to spring camp.

WSU’s bounce-back attempt faces a solid challenge as the 2022 season kicks off on September 3 with James Madison waiving the FCS playoff eligibility to recruit for the FBS scholarship cap before joining the Sun Belt. 2023 connects. WSU then plays in Utah State on September 10, effectively giving Weber two FBS opponents to open the season.

