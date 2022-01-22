Santa Clara County to Plan Major League Cricket Stadium at Fair

Santa Clara County is moving forward with plans to build a cricket stadium at the county fairgrounds.

The county and Major League Cricket (MLC) announced an exclusive negotiation agreement on Wednesday to proceed with lease negotiations and design approvals for a 15,000-person stadium slated to occupy 14 acres of the fairgrounds. A statement from the province says the region and its demographics make the fairgrounds the perfect place for the stadium.

“Cricket is a sport that is growing in popularity in the US and Santa Clara County,” Supervisor Otto Lee said in a statement. “The addition of an international cricket venue to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds would help attract large numbers of visitors from around the world to the region. We look forward to finalizing plans with Major League Cricket to move forward.” continue with this exciting development for Santa Clara County.”

MLC spokesman Tom Dunmore told San Jose Spotlight that the fairgrounds are an ideal location for a cricket stadium. He noted that the South Bay is home to immigrants from many countries who play and watch the sport, but there is no dedicated stadium for cricket.

The Santa Clara County Fairgrounds has been underused for years as county officials tried to revive it through various initiatives. In 2019, the board of trustees voted to explore and evaluate a long list of options, including a cricket ground, county park, hotel and baseball stadium, with the vision of creating a space for public events and recreation.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez said the county is finalizing negotiations with the San Jose Earthquakes football team to use part of the fairgrounds for a training center. She noted that cricket is popular in the province and that a large number of matches have been hosted in the region.

“We have so many people in our community who really love the sport and are really excited about this,” she told San Jose Spotlight.

A group of advocates recently began an effort to encourage the county to open up the fairgrounds as a space for secure parking, encampments and services for homeless residents. Some are disappointed with the county’s decision to allocate funds to a sports stadium rather than explore ideas for housing and shelter for some of the region’s most vulnerable.

Todd Langton, co-founder of Agape Silicon Valley, told San Jose Spotlight he doesn’t understand why the county isn’t prioritizing building temporary homes when people die on the streets during an ongoing pandemic. In December, lawyers commemorated 250 residents who died without shelter last year.

“How could (the stadium) take precedence over caring for the most deprived and most vulnerable in our out-of-home population?” Langton said, adding that thousands of homeless people need shelter in the county.

The 14 hectare stadium site, including parking, is only a fraction of the more than 150 hectares that make up the exhibition grounds.

San Jose Planning Commissioner Pierluigi Oliverio told San Jose Spotlight that the county can still use some of the land for shelter. Oliverio, who has proposed creating a shelter for those without housing at the fairgrounds, noted that the stadium itself can sometimes even be used for non-sports activities.

“The fairgrounds are a huge resource, 100 percent owned by Santa Clara County, and the county could use it to improve any neighborhood,” Oliverio said.

The county began negotiations last June with the San Jose Earthquakes for a practice field and American Cricket Enterprises for a future stadium. The area is managed by Fairgrounds Management Corporation through a contract with the county. The facility still hosts events such as weddings, dog training, and off-track horse betting. The gambling facility generated $856,976 from April 29 to October, with 4,000 visitors in November.

The stadium is an important part of the proposed redevelopment of the 150-acre fairgrounds.

