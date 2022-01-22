Why People Should Stop Sharing Pictures Of Former Washington Football Coaches

Why people should stop sharing images of former WFT coaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Several former Washington Football Team assistant coaches have landed as head coaches on other NFL teams in recent years, and most have found success.

That has left WFT open to some not-so-soft mockery, as three coaches in the 2013 staff alone — Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers, Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams, and Matt LaFleur with the Green Bay Packers — will coach their teams in the NFC divisional round this weekend.

Shanahan and LaFleur’s teams meet Saturday at 8:15 PM in Green Bay and McVay’s Rams play Sunday at 3:00 PM on NBC in defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. All three men were employed by the then Washington Redskins under Kyle’s father, Mike Shanahan, from 2010 to 2013. That each ended up somewhere else has become a subject of ridicule and glee, but deserves to be put into context.

Since WFT has had mediocre results since 2013, with a combined record of 52-76-1 in six years under first Jay Gruden and then two more under Ron Rivera, the relative success of Shanahan, McVay and LaFleur has fueled storylines as to why the franchise she didn’t hold on to the staff.

This is not coming from just random fans on Twitter. Even ESPN’s Adam Schefter, arguably the league’s biggest media insider, chimed in with a tweet of his own on the subject.

In hindsight, though, it’s 20/20. In the context of a disastrous 3-13 season in 2013 that saw Mike Shanahan and most of his staff fired, it’s pretty obvious why none of the three became Washington’s head coach. There’s plenty of fuel for critics to use against WFT for its decisions on and off the field going back 30 years. But not hiring McVay, Shanahan or LaFleur as head coach shouldn’t be part of that conversation.

Let’s go back in time to 2013. Mike Shanahan, a two-time Super Bowl winner and likely future Hall-of-Famer, was Washington’s head coach, with Kyle the offensive coordinator. LaFleur was Washington’s QB coach and McVay, at age 28, was the club’s coach.

Despite all the talented attacking minds on the staff for Washington that season, the team was a disaster. Quarterback Robert Griffin III rushed back from a torn ACL he sustained late in his rookie year in 2012 and was largely unproductive in his second NFL season.

Griffin clashed with the coaching staff, leading to bigger issues between the staff and prominent people in the organization, including owner Dan Snyder. The team finished last in the NFC East with that record of 3-13, equaling the team’s worst win rate in any season since 1961.

There was more to it than just that. The end of the 2013 season featured explosive media leaks late in the season that detailed the inner tension and turmoil. That, combined with the terrible record in their fourth season, led to the resignation of the Shanahans. Front office and property certainly deserved the blame as well. But relationships were broken and in those situations, the coaches usually go first.

And so with the resignation of Mike Shanahan, let’s face it: there was never a chance that Kyle Shanahan would stay with the franchise. At that point, the relationship between the Shanahans and Washington was over. Once considered the likely next head coach for Washington, the younger Shanahan instead took the offensive coordinator job with the Cleveland Browns.

“Kyle would never work here a minute longer than was necessary,” said NBC Sports Washington insider JP Finlay. Washington football talk podcasting.

It’s also not that Kyle Shanahan had immediate success after he left Washington. He needed time to rebuild his own reputation as an emerging coach. Cleveland’s offense struggled in 2014. It finished 27th in points per game. Shanahan resigned from his position after the season amid disagreements with Browns head coach Mike Pettine over how to conduct the offensive.

Shanahan’s rise in the coaching ranks started again with his next stop with the Atlanta Falcons. Shanahan was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator for two seasons, and quarterback Matt Ryan earned MVP honors in the second of those years.

The powerful Falcons offense led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016-17 and nearly a Lombardi trophy before the infamous 28-3 took the lead against the New England Patriots. After that season, Shanahan was hired as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and has held that role ever since.

Although Shanahan has had great success with the 49ers, after his resignation from Washington, he had to retire in those two other places before becoming head coach. Washington knew Shanahan was a talented coach, but the relationship broke up after his father’s resignation. Griffin moved on, but left Gruden after two more fruitless seasons.

While the Shanahans left, McVay actually stayed on the Washington staff. One of Gruden’s first steps as Washington’s head coach was to promote McVay to offensive coordinator just before McVay’s 28th birthday. They didn’t give up on him. They promoted him.

McVay was Washington’s offensive coordinator for three seasons. In 2016 Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​set a franchise record with 4,917 passing yards. Under McVay, Washington’s offense was one of the best statistical units in the NFL.

After the 2016 season, McVay started getting some looks as head coach. Washington knew he would probably become head coach sooner rather than later, but the franchise didn’t think it would be so sudden. The Rams took the bold step to make McVay, who was only 30 years old when he was hired in January 2017, the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

The question: why didn’t Washington fire Gruden in 2017 to keep McVay if they knew he was going to be a star coach? Well, it’s not that simple.

When McVay was hired by the Rams, Washington did not consider changing head coach. Gruden had just led the team to consecutive winning seasons, the first time the franchise had achieved that since 1996-97. It won the NFC East 9-7 in 2015 and missed the playoffs by half a game (thanks to a draw) after an 8-7-1 season in 2016. Maybe not great, but certainly not something that would fire a coach who entering its fourth season.

The reality is that, like many successful assistants, McVay had the opportunity to advance his career by becoming a head coach elsewhere. That’s exactly what he did. And while many even in the Ashburn building believed that McVay had the resources to become a successful head coach, no one knew he would be so fast and so successful.

It’s also worth noting that McVay also has a huge amount of respect for Gruden. According to Finlay, McVay has officially stated that he is a product of Gruden’s coaching boom, not Shanahan’s. Gruden was the coach who first let him become a coordinator. His brother, Jon Gruden, hired McVay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, when he was only 22.

“Sean McVay is actively telling people that he is part of the Gruden coaching tree,” Finlay said. “Jon Gruden is the first to hire him in Tampa. It wasn’t Shanahan [in Washington].”

LaFleur, meanwhile, left Washington with the Shanahans after the 2013 season. He had a long-standing connection with Kyle Shanahan, dating back to their time with the Houston Texans. But with Kyle in Cleveland, LaFleur struck alone.

LaFleur was 34 at the time and had never been a coordinator. He looked for a new home and got a job as a college assistant coaching the quarterbacks at Notre Dame. It would have been almost impossible to predict that he would be hired by the Packers just six years later, in 2019.

LaFleur returned to the NFL in 2015, where he reunited with Shanahan in Atlanta as the QBs coach of the Falcons. In 2017, when Shanahan moved to San Francisco, LaFleur reunited with McVay and became the Rams offensive coordinator, his first time in that role in the NFL.

After one season with the Rams, LaFleur left to take the offensive coordinator job with the Tennessee Titans, where he would get a bigger role and the chance to call. The Tennessee offense was a mid-range unit that season, but LaFleur impressed enough to earn the Packers head coach post-season. He replaced Super Bowl champion coach Mike McCarthy.

If many in the league questioned Green Bay’s decision, LaFleur has silenced all critics with three straight seasons of 13 wins. The Packers have talent and a future Hall-of-Famer as quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but Green Bay had missed the playoffs two straight seasons before LaFleur arrived. Since LaFleur took over, they have been one of the NFC’s top teams annually and are currently the Super Bowl favorites.

Washington couldn’t or shouldn’t have done anything else with LaFleur. When he left the franchise in 2013, he was still years away from being head coach. In fact, it was far from a guarantee that LaFleur would ever become head coach in the NFL.

The bottom line is this: Washington had a stacked coaching staff in 2013, with Shanahan, LaFleur, and McVay all employed. But the franchise was also one of the worst in the NFL that season, finishing with just three wins. Shanahan and LaFleur needed several other stops before becoming head coaches, while McVay worked his way up in Washington before getting a chance elsewhere and had to take over the job here from one of his mentors in 2017. That would never happen.

There are plenty of legitimate reasons to point to for Washington’s struggles over the past decade and beyond. Wondering how the franchise couldn’t keep Shanahan, McVay and LaFleur shouldn’t be one of them.