Gophers Hands No. 1 Wisconsin Another Loss in Women’s Hockey





On December 3 in Madison, the Gophers gave the two-time defending NCAA women’s hockey champion Wisconsin its first loss of the season. On Friday night, the Badgers, who were then and now No. 1, lost their second game. Back to Minnesota. Except at Ridder Arena this time. Amy Potomak’s goal with 2 minutes and 34 seconds left gave the No. 5 Gophers a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin, closing their eventful game. The senior striker in the red shirt assisted in Minnesota’s first goal for her 100th career point and was awarded a big penalty in the third period that saw the Badgers (18-2-3) score their only goal. Another hero of the home team was goalkeeper Makayla Pahl. She stopped 40 shots. Wisconsin goalkeeper Kennedy Blair made just 20 saves. Madeline Wethington, a junior defender, gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 13:22 of the middle period. She started with the puck from the correct point, then skated to the top of the right circle before firing a shot that eluded Blair with the traffic in front. Wethington’s younger sister Audrey, a sophomore forward, got the other assist the first of two for her. BOX SCORE: Gophers 2, Wisconsin 1 The Badgers tied the score on Daryl Watts’ power-play goal from the front at 8:28 of the third. It came 19 seconds after Potomak was awarded a huge five-minute penalty for boarding after a lengthy review by the game’s officials. Luckily for the Gophers (18-6-1), they didn’t have to kill all five minutes because Watts was awarded a small penalty at 10:11 for interference, so the teams played 4-on-4 for two minutes. Potomak got her game winner in a hurry with Audrey Wethington, who passed the puck to the Aldergrove, British Columbia native, who raced on the left. She defeated Blair with a close range shot into the top left corner. That earned her 46 goals, six game winners and 55 assists for 101 points in 114 games.

