



Michigan soars past West Michigan for second straight win

Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Varsity Tennis Center)

Result: #17 Michigan 6, West Michigan 1

Facts: UM (2-0), WMU (2-1)

Next UM event: Friday, January 28 — at Wake Forest – ITA Kick-Off (Winston-Salem, NC) 5:00 PM ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 17-ranked University of Michigan men’s tennis team won its second straight game at the Varsity Tennis Center on Friday (Jan. 21), a 6-1 decision over Western Michigan. The Maize and Blue took the double point and won five of the six singles. Michigan (2-0) started the game with a doubles fight, with No. 1 and No. 2 battling it out. The number 43-ranked duo of Andrew Fenty and Nino Ehrenschneider trailed 5-4 to come back and take their set 7-5. At No. 3 doubles, Gavin Young and Patorn Hanchaikul had a steady build up to a 5-3 lead, winning their game 6-3 to earn the double point for Michigan. Patrick Maloney and Will Cooksey got a two-game lead at 5-3 earlier, and the game stood at 6-6 when the game was adjourned. With the doubles secured and great energy in the VTC, the Wolverines soared through four of their singles matches. no. 67 Jacob Bickersteth crushed his first set at number 3, leading 5-1 and finishing 6-2. Trailing 1-0, Bickersteth won three games in a row to make it 3-1 and finished with a 6-4 victory over Fynn Lohse. At number 5, Ehrenschneider maintained a steady streak after his first set started 1-1, winning five games in a row and the set 6-1. A second after Bickersteth’s victory, Ehrenschneider closed his match with a set of 6-3 seconds. 43-ranked Young took the game for Michigan at number 4, taking a 5-2 lead in his first set and finishing it 6-4, followed by a quick 6-1 second set. Maloney also performed strongly at number 2, as he won his first set 6-3. Maloney led 4-1 in his second but trailed 40-0 and fought back to win the match, making it 5-1 and eventually beating Anton Arzhankin 6-2. Fenty and Cooksey took their matches to three sets. After losing his first set 6-4, Fenty swept the second 6-0 to tie things at 1 apiece, but Peter Kuszynski fell 6-4 in the third set. At number 6, Cooksey had a quick first set and won 6-3, but Brogan Pierce forced him into a third set after taking the second out of a tiebreak. Trailing 7-5 in the third set tiebreak, Cooksey rallied to win 11-9 and cap off a great day for the Wolverines against Western Michigan (2-1). Michigan heads south for the ITA Kick-Off event this Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 28-29) in Winston-Salem, NC. The Wolverines take on Wake Forest on Friday (Jan. 28) at 5 p.m. and face Notre Dame of SMU on Saturday (Jan. 29). Below are the results per match singles No. 1 — Peter Kuszynski (WMU) p. Andrew Fenty (UM), 6-4, 0-6, 6-4

no. 2 — Patrick Maloney (UM) d. Anton Arzhankin (WMU), 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 — No. 67 Jacob Bickersteth (UM) d. Fynn Lohse (WMU) 6-2, 6-4

No.4 — No.43 Gavin Young (UM) d. Benjamin George (WMU), 6-4, 6-1

Number 5 — Nino Ehrenschneider (UM) d. Jackson Boone (WMU), 6-1, 6-3

Number 6 — Will Cooksey (UM) d. Brogan Pierce (WMU), 6-3, 6-7 (9) doubles No.1 — No.43 Andrew Fenty / Nino Ehrenschneider (UM) d. Arjun Honnappa / Fynn Lohse (WMU), 7-5

no. 2 — Patrick Maloney / Will Cooksey (UM) vs. Peter Kuszynski/Joaquin Caballer (WMU) 6-6, left

Number 3 — Gavin Young / Patorn Hanchaikul (UM) d. Ferdinand Schlueter/Anton Arzhankin (WMU), 6-3 Order of Completion: Doubles 1-3, Singles 3-5-4-2-1-6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/1/21/mens-tennis-michigan-soars-past-western-michigan-for-second-straight-victory.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos