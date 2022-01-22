Steve Smith banned from playing in Big Bash League finals; Cricket Brotherhood reacts shocked and furious





Australian Steve Smith’s bid to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) final was blocked on Friday, causing shock and anger among members of the cricket club. Smith had signed up to appear for Sydney Sixers in their playoff clash against Perth Scorchers in the BBL final on Saturday. Smith was not part of the Sixers roster this season due to his commitments to the national team. However, the cancellation of the Australian white-ball series against New Zealand opened a chance for Smith to play in the BBL final. However, his bid to play in the tournament was rejected as other states voted against his inclusion. Cricket Australia (CA) argued that Smith was not part of the local replacement pool (LRP) from which Covid-affected teams are allowed to choose players and that his inclusion would be illegal. “When creating the central LRP pool, it was agreed that clubs will not be allowed to contract LRPs from outside the pool for the rest of the season.” cricket.com.au quoted CA in a statement: on Friday. “This request was denied…noting that other players returning to the BBL from international duty have been held on club lists throughout the competition.” However, cricket club members were not impressed by the decision. “You have a former Australian captain, one of the best players in the world,” Sixers captain Moises Henriques told reporters on Friday. promoted “You have IPL teams paying millions of dollars to have this guy as part of their franchise. Advertising, bums on chairs, eyes on TVs — I mean, you do the math,” he added. “How bizarre? Why wouldn’t you want one of the best to play in your domestic tournament?” Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted. How bizarre? Why wouldn’t you want one of the best to play in your domestic tournament? https://t.co/hxNR6mMuTs Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 21, 2022 “This makes absolutely ZERO sense to me. CA served a free hit and decides to pass it on to the goalkeeper. Why the hell would you turn down a star who wants to play. You can’t claim the integrity of the match area considering everything what happened this year…” tweeted former Australian cricketer Ed Cowan. This makes absolutely ZERO sense to me. CA served a free hit and decided to pass it to the keeper. Why the hell would you turn down a star who wants to play. You can’t claim the integrity of the competition area, given everything that’s happened this year…

https://t.co/IEALV2hYhZ Ed Cowan (@eddiecowan) January 21, 2022 “Am I the only one who thinks it’s crazy that we went on blindly with substitutions just for fulfilling the content, which made us lose the integrity of the competition, but we won’t allow Steve Smith to play on TVs for the team that he always represented and led #ReplacementsOverSmudge,” former cricketer Joe Burns wrote on Twitter. Am I the only one who thinks it’s crazy that we went on blindly with replacement players just for fulfilling the content, losing the integrity of the league, but we don’t allow Steve Smith to play on TV for the team that he always represented and led #ReplacementsOverSmudge Joe Burns (@joeburns441) January 21, 2022 Cricket New South Wales chief executive and former New Zealand skipper Lee Germon said: “Would this happen to LeBron (James) in the NBA? Sorry Tom Brady in the NFL, or Virat Kohli in the IPL. You can’t play because we’re on had a change at some point’. It would never happen.” Topics mentioned in this article

