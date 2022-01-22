June Jones declines offer to become head coach of UH football program





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – June Jones has turned down an offer to become the next soccer coach at the University of Hawaii. But according to his agent, Jones is still interested in the position, which contradicts a statement from UH Athletics director David Matlin. We met with Coach Jones earlier in the day and unfortunately we were unable to come to an agreement on him as our next head football coach, Matlin said. I understand there has been a lot of support for Coach Jones over the past week, but he declined our offer. I respect his decision and we must continue in our search. Matlin’s statement continued: At the end of the day, we couldn’t agree on a succession plan that I believe was important to our student-athletes and Rainbow Warrior Football supporters. We are working tirelessly to get a head coach on board to lead our program and are fully aware of the sensitivity to National Autograph Day on February 2. In a post on Twitter, Jones said:: I am still interested in this job for the people of Hawaii, but there is no way I can accept the job offered to me today on the terms offered… No coach in their right mind would accept. I dictate who gets to be on my staff and a contract of only 2 years..Which recruit would come if I were here for 2 years???..this was never about money but it’s about giving me the opportunity to flip our program and not have people tell me who is on my staff or how to coach my team — June Jones (@CoachJuneJones) January 22, 2022 Jones agent said he expected more calls and the door is not closed. The agent added that Jones was barely in the car after meeting the athletic director when it was leaked that he was turning down the deal. Earlier this week, the former UH coach made clear his interest in the job by saying that he had applied and went through the process. The announcement caused no lack of excitement, with many hoping it would help turn the troubled program around. My interest is that I applied for the job and liked it a few times before, Jones told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday. I told them I would and applied every time. I applied this time. Jones is the winningest football coach in UH ​​history, trying to take over a disorderly program. Earlier this month, Head Coach Todd Graham resigned after allegations that he had created a toxic environment that led to a wave of players leaving the state. This is a story in development. Come back for more information. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2022/01/22/june-jones-turns-down-offer-become-head-coach-embattled-uh-football-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos